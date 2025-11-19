Ariana Grande has surprised fans by subtly suggesting that her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour may be her last big outing for a very long time or possibly ever. In a candid appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she talked about the future of her career, dropping a bombshell that while she's thrilled about the upcoming tour, she doesn't think she'll be doing many more of them, at least not in the way she used to. Given the scale of her past arena tours, her remarks have led to her fanbase wondering if the pop powerhouse is really stepping away from live performance or retiring from music.

Ariana Grande's Big Reveal: 'One Last Hurrah—for Now'

During the podcast, Grande was strikingly open about her mindset heading into the Eternal Sunshine Tour. She described it not just as another concert run, but as a very personal and intentional moment and perhaps the final one of its kind. 'I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time,' she told Poehler.

Moreover, Grande made it clear that this isn't necessarily a permanent goodbye. 'One last hurrah — for now,' she added. The phrasing here is deliberate as she's not ruling out music or performing altogether, but she's planning to shift her priorities. Furthermore, according to interviews, she wants to redirect her energy toward what she called 'what's best for her soul.'

This shift seems rooted in self-reflection. Over the years, Grande has admitted that the pop machine once consumed a huge part of her life. On the podcast, she said she doesn't want to go back to being only doing pop music. Instead, she's rediscovering parts of herself that she left behind like musical theater, comedy, and acting. She wants her career to reflect that as she said, 'I spent so much time only doing pop music, but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theatre and comedy.' She added, 'So I think the thing that will be, like, best for my soul and also for my art and for what I'm giving myself to is if I'm chasing things that sort of feel just very right in the moment, even if it's spontaneous, if it's something different.'

Is Ariana Grande Leaving Music?

While the Eternal Sunshine Tour promises to bring fans back to the live Ariana Grande experience, the singer has strongly implied that future tours might be rare. She said she's doing the tour now because 'that is something that authentically sounded good' to her. But once it's over, she's not expecting to go back to stadium tours anytime soon.

'The last, you know, 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,' she said. 'And I don't want to say any definitive things like, I, I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time, you know? So I'm going to give it my all, and it's going to be beautiful. And I'm so grateful that I think that's why I'm doing it, because I'm like, "One last hurrah!" For now.'

Instead, Grande is setting her sights on other creative outlets. She's fully getting into acting, particularly in musical theatre and film. Her role as Glinda in the Wicked films has already been her biggest one yet. On top of that, she's reportedly working on Focker In-Law, part of the Meet the Parents film series as per reports.

Grande's creative philosophy seems to have evolved. She explained that she no longer feels compelled to stay in the same lane just because it's familiar or successful. She said she wants to chase what feels 'very right in the moment,' even if it means doing something spontaneous or outside her pop-star comfort zone.

At the same time, Grande reassured fans that music remains central to her life. She said, 'I'll still sing, I promise.' While she may not be touring arenas constantly, her passion for music endures. Grande made it clear that she's not abandoning her fans. She's just redefining what performing means to her going forward.