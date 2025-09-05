The long-awaited game Hollow Knight: Silksong launched on 4 September 2025 and caused digital storefronts across the globe to crash within minutes, leaving thousands of gamers unable to buy the game as demand overwhelmed platforms like Steam, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop.

At exactly 3:00pm BST, Silksong went live on Steam. Within moments, user complaints flooded online outage trackers as store pages failed to load, purchases were blocked, and error codes appeared. Between 3:00pm and 5:30pm, many Steam users were completely unable to access the game.

This wasn't limited to PC players. Console users trying to purchase Silksong on the Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox stores experienced similar issues. Social media posts showed failed payment attempts and glitching storefronts across all major platforms.

Over 3,700 Outage Reports Logged Within First Hour

On Downdetector, a site that tracks online service failures, reports tied to Steam and other stores surged to 3,750. Gamers quickly criticised the lack of a pre-order or pre-load option. Many felt the sudden release left servers unprepared for the traffic.

Some called the situation 'ridiculous', while others suggested the chaos could have been avoided with earlier purchasing options. Frustrated fans posted screenshots of various error messages, with some saying they were stuck in a loop of failed transactions.

Meanwhile, the Humble Bundle storefront briefly displayed a message stating that the game was unavailable due to high demand. That issue has since been resolved.

100,000 Players Logged in Within 30 Minutes

Despite the store failures, Steam still recorded more than 100,000 players logged into Silksong within the first half hour after release. This suggests that many were able to buy the game earlier or through alternate stores. Some users joked online that 'beating the hardest boss' meant simply managing to complete the purchase.

One fan commented: 'How you guys play [when] I can't even buy', summing up the frustration felt across forums. Others shared screenshots showing error messages next to their Twitch streams, where they had planned to broadcast their gameplay.

Interestingly, even video game publishers weren't immune. At least one reported being caught up in the disruption while attempting to access the game for testing or analysis.

Who Made Silksong – And Why Fans Waited So Long

Silksong is the sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, an indie game that has since sold more than 15 million copies globally. Both games were created by Team Cherry, a small development studio based in Adelaide, Australia. The team consists of just three people.

The sequel shifts focus to Hornet, a sword-wielding princess who was a secondary character in the first game. Like the original, Silksong features side-scrolling action set in a fantasy world populated by insect-like creatures.

William Pellen, one of the developers, said that the series was intended to feel timeless. Inspired by older games, the aim was to make something that didn't quickly age or become irrelevant. He expressed hope that Silksong would continue to feel current in years to come.

What You Should Know Before Buying the Game

There are a number of things you need to know prior to purchasing Silksong. First, expect store delays. At launch, nearly all major storefronts experienced technical issues. Some platforms may still face periodic slowdowns during peak hours. Aside from Steam, access to other stores are available. While Steam was hit hardest, alternatives like Humble Bundle and console stores have since restored access. Try different platforms if your first choice fails.

Before buying, it's worth checking live service status pages or social media for updates. This can save time and avoid repeated errors. Lastly, depending on your platform, Silksong may also be available via subscription services or multi-game bundles, which might offer smoother access.

If you're planning to buy the game now, be prepared for some friction. But once through, you're likely joining one of the biggest indie game launches of the year.