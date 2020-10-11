Simon Cowell is gradually moving towards recovery. The television personality is undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions and walking 10,000 steps as he is recovering from a horrific electric bike accident.

The TV star has been resting at his Malibu home alongside girlfriend Lauren Silverman and son Eric. "Simon's having little or no visitors due to COVID, but he's doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly. It's become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him," a source close to the star told Page Six.

However, the insider denied reports that Cowell was set to be bedridden for months on end.

Cowell celebrated his 61st birthday at home on Wednesday and took calls from friends in the UK, according to his friend and "Britain's Got Talent" co-host Amanda Holden. She said this week that he's getting around-the-clock care, adding: "He's doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren every week. His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring."

Holden added that his longtime partner and son are motivating him to focus on getting back to his feet.

For the unversed, Simon Cowell, 61, fell off an electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu house on Aug. 8. His fall was confirmed by his representative exclusively to People. He was rushed to the hospital with a broken back, where he underwent a "five-hour surgery" the same night.

The father-of-one himself later took to his social media accounts and advised his followers to read the manual of an electric trail bike before riding it for the first time.

The TV star who has been home, resting and recovering, has been forced to skip "America's Got Talent". Viewers were hoping to see him make an appearance in the "BGT" finale on Saturday night in the UK. His friend said: "We talked about it, but he wasn't up to it." Doctors advised Cowell it was too early to return to work.