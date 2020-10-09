Simon Cowell, who is currently recovering from the multiple injuries he sustained after falling off an electric bike in August, will return to work with a brand new show, as revealed by his colleague and voiceover artist Peter Dickson.

Peter Dickson, who is best known as the voice of "The X Factor," believes that Simon Cowell's injuries will not be able to keep him down for long and the "workaholic" will soon make an epic comeback to the television.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Dickson teased that the music mogul will be returning with a new show to rival the success of "Britain's Got Talent". The 63-year-old said: "We haven't seen the last of Simon Cowell – he'll be back with a new show."

"Simon has had his foot on the gas for so many years now – he's a workaholic. He works very, very hard and deserves everything he has," he said about the 61-year-old, who had to miss judging the "America's Got Talent" latest season due to his injuries.

The voiceover artist added: "I wish him well and I hope he won't be too inconvenienced by this bike accident, which sounds pretty unpleasant. Talent shows never go away and always come back, we will see another version of the X Factor in the future."

Dickson, who recently released a book "Voiceover Man" to tell the story of his career, revealed that Simon always urged him to be "bigger and bolder" with his vocal announcements on "The X Factor." He said: "Simon is extremely hands-on. Every year he used to say to me 'I want it bigger, bolder, brasher, louder' and I'd try to give it to him every year but there comes a point where you literally can't give anymore!"

Cowell, who celebrated his 61st birthday earlier this week, has been resting at his home in Malibu where he lives with long-term partner Lauren Silverman and their six-year-old son, Eric.

Amanda Holden, Simon's friend and fellow judge on "Britain's Got Talent," recently gave an update about the entertainment manager's health and said he has been receiving round the clock care at his home.

During an appearance on "Loose Women," Holden said: "He's doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren (Silverman) every week, it was his birthday yesterday and he turned 61. He is just doing well."

"His will and determination to get better himself better is inspiring," the 49-year-old said, adding that being with his partner and son is motivating Cowell to focus on his recovery.