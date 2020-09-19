Simon Cowell is expected to return to "America's Got Talent" finale next week just six weeks after he broke his back in an electric bike accident. The details were spilled by fellow judge Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum divulged that the music mogul is keen to make an appearance during the finale of "America's Got Talent," which will take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, Daily Mail reports. The 47-year-old judge, said that Simon Cowell has been planning to make a comeback to the show before the season's end.

The talent show mastermind's fellow judge insisted that his return was being kept a secret. Their other fellow judge Howie Mandel also has an inkling that Cowell will return to the show, but it is unclear if they expect his return to be via video link or in the flesh. "I would not count out seeing Simon again before this season's end," he said.

Cowellreportedly came within "one-centimetre of being paralysed" when he fell from his electric bicycle and broke his back in multiple places in his home courtyard in Malibu on Aug. 8. He had to undergo an emergency surgery

A family friend told Daily Mail that the father-of-one was "doing well," but was in "shock and massive amounts of pain," told days after the accident.

"He's in recovery and asleep. Lauren went with him to the hospital and has been allowed in briefly to see him. He's doing OK in the circumstances. 'He was in shock and in massive amounts of pain. He was outside in the courtyard in Malibu with Eric and Adam trying this new bike'."

"Simon's had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back.' 'When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places. It was six hour surgery overnight on Saturday," the insider added.