OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain said she earned $83 million (£65.5 million) last year and paid 37 per cent in federal taxes, putting her annual tax bill at roughly $30.7 million (£24.2 million).

Rain, 21, disclosed the figures during an appearance on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, hosted by Graham Stephan and Jack Selby. She also confirmed that her all-time gross earnings on the platform had crossed $100 million (£79 million), a figure she first made public in a screen recording posted to X in January 2026.

When asked what she planned to do with the money left over after taxes, Rain said the bulk goes into investments. She says she owns a 20-acre property in Florida where she keeps 12 cows, two goats and a donkey. Her long-term ambition, she told Stephan and Selby, is to run a full cattle ranch.

'That's my dream,' she said. 'I want to own a cattle ranch.'

Rain's $83M Income And How She Spends It

Rain said the most she earned in a single month was $5 million (£3.9 million), driven largely by collaborations with other creators. Her first month on the platform brought in $100,000 (£79,000). She started building an audience on TikTok and Instagram before launching her OnlyFans account in mid-2023, having previously worked as a server at a restaurant in Florida for two years.

She told the podcast she currently owns two properties. The 20-acre farm cost $1.3 million (£1 million). A lake house set her back $2.3 million (£1.8 million). She also described buying a 2024 Porsche GT3 RS for $500,000 (£395,000) as her most financially irresponsible purchase, noting the car had since dropped in value to around $350,000 (£276,000).

Rain said she wears fake jewellery bought from Amazon, having lost multiple pieces of Van Cleef and Louis Vuitton over time.

'I'm very irresponsible with misplacing things,' she said.

When Stephan pressed her on her net worth, Rain estimated it at '$5 to $20' million. Stephan calculated it was closer to $43 million (£34 million) based on her stated income, tax rate and investment returns, and urged her to pay closer attention to her finances. Celebrity Net Worth has separately estimated her net worth at around $35 million (£27.6 million).

Family Investments And A Construction Business On The Side

Rain said she has set up separate investment accounts for each of her siblings and parents. 'My biggest goal is to make sure my family is also financially stable after I am not on social media anymore,' she said. Her brother is about to graduate from college and she wants him to be able to buy a house when he does.

She also revealed she runs a small construction business with her father in Florida, building barns for local clients. The company has been operating for about a year but is struggling to find staff to expand.

Beyond the ranch and construction, Rain said she would like to open a bakery. She floated the idea of a not-for-profit model where homeless people could come in for a free meal.

'I don't need more money,' she said. 'I'm perfectly comfortable where I am right now.'

Rain told the podcast she bought a former co-worker a house for $300,000 (£237,000) and a new car, and regularly sends money to a friend from high school who supported her before her career took off.

She said she works one week per month, batching all of her content during that period, and spends the rest of her time at the farm. Rain grew up on food stamps in Florida and has described her family as living paycheck to paycheck before her career in content creation.

Rain's all-time OnlyFans earnings were independently corroborated in January 2026, when she posted a screen recording showing a gross total of $101,209,778.70, Complex reported. She ranks in the top 0.1 per cent of earners on the platform.

Asked how long she expected to keep going, Rain gave herself two to three more years. 'I'm going to just keep going until people forget about me,' she said.