While there have been several speculations of Meghan Markle returning to Hollywood after her exit from the British royal family, there hasn't been any confirmation on it. However, the Duchess of Sussex has now been publicly offered a job that can be her gateway to the entertainment industry.

Meghan Markle, who will cease to be a working royal by the end of this month, has been offered a voiceover role on "The Simpsons". This comes months after her husband Prince Harry was filmed pitching the former actress for a voiceover job to a Disney executive. Talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere last year, Harry had said: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who was next to him engaged in a conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

"Oh really? I did not know that" the Disney chief replied, after which Harry said: "You seem surprised. But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concluded with Iger telling the father-of-one: "Sure, we'd love to try."

While the Disney attempt didn't turn out to be successful, Meghan's availability for a voiceover role reached The Simpsons' showrunner Al Jean, who has an interesting cameo offer for the 38-year-old, reports Mirror.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Al Jean said that he would like Meghan to do a voiceover for the popular cartoon show, which airs on Channel 4. "We've talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work, so if they're reading this, give us a call," the 59-year-old said.

Meghan quit Hollywood in 2018 to marry the British prince, at a time when she starred on the American TV drama "Suits," portraying of Rachel Zane

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have returned to their son Archie in Canada after completing some final royal engagements in the UK. The couple, who are in self-quarantine with their son in wake of coronavirus pandemic, will soon complete their transition as financially independent members of the royal family.

Meghan shared a sweet Instagram post on Sunday for her followers in the UK who were celebrating Mother's Day- the annual holiday which is celebrated in America and Canada on May 10. Posting a graphic of different names for a mother as well as other female caregivers- "Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan," Meghan wrote: No matter what you call your mum, this Mother's Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you."