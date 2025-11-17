KEY POINTS One of his most iconic works was 'Homer's Phobia,' for which he won an Emmy in 1997.

Harvard Lampoon alum shaped iconic Simpsons episodes loved worldwide

Dan McGrath, the award-winning writer and producer whose sharp wit helped define the golden age of The Simpsons, has died at 61. His sister, Gail McGrath Garabadian, confirmed he passed away on Friday, 14 November, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn after suffering a stroke.

In a moving Facebook tribute, she described him as a special man, one of a kind and an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend, adding that their hearts are broken.

His cousin James also honoured him online, calling him a brilliant, gregarious, hilarious guy who made millions of people laugh and saying he will be terribly missed.

My cousin Danny McGrath passed away yesterday. A brilliant, gregarious, hilarious guy who made millions of people laugh. We will all miss him terribly. Please keep the family in your prayers....

A Harvard-Bred Comedy Mind

Born on 20 July 1964 in Brooklyn, McGrath grew up in a modest home before attending Harvard University, where he made his mark at The Harvard Lampoon as a writer, editor and cartoonist, eventually becoming vice president. He also co-founded a theatre company, showing early signs of the creative voice he would later bring to television.

The Simpsons and a Legacy of Iconic Episodes

McGrath's television break came in 1991 at Saturday Night Live, where he worked alongside comedy icons including Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, earning an Emmy nomination in 1992. His move to The Simpsons soon after marked the most defining era of his career.

Over two stints, he contributed to 50 episodes between 1992 and 1994 and produced 24 more from 1996 to 1998. His credits span some of the show's most celebrated classics, including Boy-Scoutz 'n the Hood, The Devil and Homer Simpson, Time and Punishment, Bart of Darkness and several Treehouse of Horror favourites.

His Emmy-winning episode Homer's Phobia remains one of the most influential in the show's history. Featuring a standout cameo by filmmaker John Waters, the episode tackled homophobia at a time when few animated series addressed LGBTQ themes so directly. It earned recognition from media advocacy group GLAAD and is still widely praised for its boldness and heart.

Dan McGrath, the writer & story editor for ‘The Simpsons’, ‘King of the Hill’, ‘Gravity Falls’ and more has sadly passed away at the age of 61. pic.twitter.com/nhcojhVBki — Cartoon History (@Cartoonhistory2) November 16, 2025

Beyond Springfield: A Writer With Range

McGrath brought his comic sensibilities to other hit shows, including King of the Hill, where he received credits on 11 episodes and produced nearly 28. His work also extended to Mission Hill, Gravity Falls, The PJs and Muppets Tonight.

In his later years, he taught a course on comedy and cultural philosophy in Brooklyn, a sign of his devotion to the craft and his desire to mentor the next generation of writers.

A Quiet Influence Felt Across TV Comedy

Though he rarely sought the spotlight, McGrath was widely respected within the comedy world for his razor-sharp humor, emotional depth and ability to craft unforgettable moments. His fingerprints remain on some of the most universally beloved episodes of The Simpsons, shaping generations of writers, animators and fans.

McGrath is survived by his mother, Eleanor, his siblings Michael, Peter and Gail, and his nephew and nieces. His family has requested donations be made to his alma mater, Regis High School in Manhattan, in lieu of flowers.

His life was defined by laughter, intelligence and humanity. Through the worlds he helped build on screen, his influence will continue to resonate for years to come.