Model and presenter Kelly Brook is trading red carpets for campfires as she joins the cast of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here. But before tackling jungle trials, she faced a long-awaited and awkward reunion with hosts Ant & Dec, with whom she has had a beef for almost two decades.

Brook came face to face with the presenter duo for the first time in years during the premiere episode of the hit ITV celebrity survival show, which aired on Sunday, 16 November.

As reported by The Express UK, body language expert Judi James analysed the trio's frosty encounter, noting that Brook appeared 'deflated' despite trying to look confident in front of the cameras.

'When Ant and Dec yelled "Hi" to the group they all threw their arms into the air apart from Kelly in the shot we could see, where she suddenly seemed to hover around the back of the group,' James observed. 'There was no close-up meet and greet between them, but Kelly did perform three gestures that could have signalled a desire to wield superior power.'

Facts About Kelly Brook

The 45-year-old model and actress began her modelling career at 16 after winning a local beauty pageant. Her early success in various ad campaigns led to her stint as a Page Three girl for the Daily Star.

Brook topped FHM's '100 Sexiest Women in the World' list in 2005, and appeared on the list annually from 1998 onwards. She also reportedly signed a £1 million deal to be the face of the Lynx body spray ad campaign.

Aside from modelling, Brook also had several acting stints in film and television. She had a minor role in the 2000 movie Sorted, and appeared in four episodes of the TV series Smallville in 2002 as Victoria Hardwick, the girlfriend of Lex Luthor. Brook was also a part of the cast of the 2003 film The Italian Job and portrayed herself in 2023's Keith Lemon: The Film.

Brook currently co-hosts Heart London Drivetime with Jason King, bringing her signature charm to weekday radio. In 2022, she married Italian model Jeremy Parisi in Italy after seven years together.

Behind the Feud with Ant & Dec

The animosity between the pop duo and Brook dates back to 2009, when the model briefly served as a temporary judge on Britain's Got Talent. After just six episodes, Brook was fired from the talent search reality show.

She allegedly blamed the Shout singers for her dismissal. 'The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec and that was it,' she said in an earlier interview with The Sun. 'I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly, they didn't want me on the show.'

However, Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell explained that the show decided to remove Brook based on format logistics, stating that four judges risked results that end up in a tie.

Reuniting at 'I'm A Celeb'

While the interactions between the feuding camps were at a minimum since only one episode has aired so far, Brook wasted no time reigniting tension. After completing her skydiving challenge, she turned to Ant & Dec and declared: 'I am coming for you.'

With more episodes to come, viewers are bracing for further drama between Brook and the long-standing presenters.