Singapore's Parliament has approved a series of amendments to its criminal law that will make caning mandatory for scammers and recruiters of scam syndicates, as part of a broader crackdown on financial fraud that authorities say has become the country's most common crime.

The Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, passed on 4 November, introduces between six and 24 strokes of the cane for scammers directly involved in organising or recruiting for syndicates. Individuals who knowingly assist or facilitate such schemes can also face caning, depending on their role and level of intent.

According to Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, the move reflects the government's seriousness in addressing online fraud. 'Scams are by far the most prevalent crime type in Singapore today,' she said during the Bill's second reading in Parliament. 'The amount lost to scams between 2020 and the first half of 2025 amounted to about S$3.7 billion — more than three and a half times the cost of building Woodlands Health Campus.'

Who Will Face Caning Under the New Law

The new legislation distinguishes between scam organisers, syndicate members, and lower-level 'mules' — individuals who unknowingly or negligently help move scam money.

Those who recruit for or participate in scam syndicates will now face mandatory caning, while those who facilitate scams may be subjected to up to 12 discretionary strokes.

The following activities now fall under the caning provisions:

Recruiting for or running a scam syndicate.

Providing or selling scam tools, such as SIM cards, Singpass credentials, or payment accounts, with knowledge or negligence regarding their use.

Acting as a scam mule, transferring or receiving funds from scam operations.

Laundering or concealing proceeds of scam-related crimes.

Sim Ann clarified that 'genuine victims who have been deceived into providing a scam tool will not be penalised', noting that 'existing offences do not penalise genuine victims in the first place.' She added that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would continue monitoring developments and adjust penalties if scams persist at the current scale.

Scale of the Problem and Government Rationale

According to official figures, scams now make up 60 per cent of all reported crimes in Singapore. Between 2020 and mid-2025, there were around 190,000 scam cases, including phishing, job recruitment, and investment fraud.

Several Members of Parliament called for even harsher penalties. Xie Yao Quan (PAP–Jurong Central) said scam penalties should be 'aligned with drug offences,' adding, 'If drugs destroy lives, scams destroy life savings.'

However, Sim Ann said that while scam mules play a critical role in these crimes, 'MHA has to be calibrated in its approach because, in reality, scam mules have a range of culpability.' The government opted to make caning discretionary for mules to allow courts to weigh intent and cooperation.

Caning Laws Recalibrated

Beyond scams, the Bill also revises Singapore's broader caning framework. Some offences that previously carried mandatory caning will now be left to judicial discretion, while others — particularly non-violent offences — will have the punishment removed entirely.

Sim Ann told MPs that more serious crimes, such as violent assaults, sexual offences and major frauds, 'should still result in caning, even as we make these amendments to change mandatory caning to discretionary caning.'

Currently, 96 offences carry discretionary caning and 65 have mandatory caning in Singapore's penal code. Only men under the age of 50 and certified medically fit are eligible for the punishment. Those exempt may instead receive an additional jail term of up to 12 months.

Balancing Deterrence and Fairness

While the government insists that caning remains an effective deterrent, some rights observers have questioned its proportionality when applied to financial crimes. Critics argue that many scam networks operate from abroad and that punishing low-level mules may not meaningfully reduce overall syndicate activity.

Nevertheless, Singapore's stance remains clear. As Sim Ann said in closing, 'Financial hardship cannot be used as a justification to facilitate or commit scams, or any crime for that matter.'