Jeremih has been taken off the ventilator and moved to a regular room at a hospital in Chicago over the weekend, following a scary ordeal in the intensive care unit because of COVID-19 complications.

The singer's mother, Gwenda Starling, said that the family has been praying for his healing since he got admitted to the hospital on Nov. 5. Talking about her son's struggle, she remembered that he deteriorated really quickly.

Jeremih was at home with his mum when he suddenly felt ill and went to lie down. Two hours later he asked to be taken to the hospital. Then "all of a sudden he couldn't walk."

"He was barely walking. He was holding his stomach," Starling told ABC13.

"Things seemed like, all of a sudden, to attack his body. That virus viciously attacked every organ in his body," she added and remembered that Jeremih's "body was shutting down" and the doctors were telling her "every day for a week that he just wasn't getting better."

The 33-year-old singer was eventually hooked to a ventilator as he battled complications brought by his COVID-19 diagnosis. Starling recalled it "being a tremendous nightmare" after the family just lost loved ones. Jeremih recently lost both his father and stepfather. This did not stop Starling from relying on everyone's prayers for her only son's healing.

"The whole family was just so saddened and just shocked, first of all. After we got out of that whole shock thing, it was like 'OK, we've got to pray,'" she said.

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, and Toni Braxton took to social media to ask for prayers for the singer's healing and recovery. Everyone's prayers were answered when Jeremih finally came out of the ICU and started asking for real food.

"I get so teary-eyed, but I get so joyful at the same time because he's pulling through," Starling said.

The prayers continue for the singer's full recovery from COVID-19. Starling is hoping that Jeremih can make it home by Thanksgiving. She knows that "it may be a bit too much" to ask God, but figured that they have "been asking for everything else."