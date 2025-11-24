Authorities in Wisconsin have launched a search for Morgan Geyser, one of the two girls involved in the infamous 2014 'Slender Man' stabbing, after she fled a supervised group home in Madison over the weekend.

Police said Geyser, now 23, was last seen on Saturday evening in the Kroncke Drive area before cutting off her state-issued monitoring bracelet and disappearing from supervision. Her absence has reignited national attention on the case that once shocked the United States and raised questions about the safety of her release.

Police Issue Alert and Release Surveillance Image

The Madison Police Department confirmed that staff at the group home contacted authorities on Sunday morning after discovering that Geyser had removed her ankle monitor, which was part of the requirements of her conditional release.

Officers said she was last seen shortly after 8 pm on Saturday, and a surveillance image was released to the public in an appeal for sightings. Police urged residents to call 911 immediately if they spot her and warned that assisting her escape could result in criminal charges.

Her lawyer, Tony Cotton, also urged her to turn herself in, saying compliance would help resolve the situation safely. Police have not disclosed whether they believe she had help fleeing, though the Department of Corrections is reviewing the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Victim's Family 'Safe' and Cooperating With Authorities

The family of Payton Leutner, the girl who survived the original attack, released a statement confirming they are safe and in contact with law enforcement.

They thanked the public for their concern and said they are cooperating fully with investigators as the search continues. The case has long carried emotional weight in Wisconsin, and Geyser's disappearance has renewed anxiety within the local community.

A Case That Shocked the Nation

Geyser was 12 years old when she and her classmate Anissa Weier lured their friend, 12-year-old Leutner, into woodland in Waukesha on 31 May 2014.

Once there, Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on. The pair later told investigators they believed committing the attack would appease the fictional internet character Slender Man. The victim survived by crawling to a roadside where a cyclist found her.

The attack sparked international discussion about online myths, child psychology and violent behaviour linked to digital culture. It remains one of the most widely known cases involving internet folklore influencing real-world violence.

Legal Rulings and Mental-Health Commitment

Geyser was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In 2018, a judge found her not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and committed her to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

She was ordered to remain in institutional care for up to 40 years and underwent extensive psychiatric treatment, including therapy and medication oversight.

Her co-defendant, Weier, also received a mental-health commitment but was released under supervision in 2021.

Conditional Release and Supervision Requirements

In January 2025, a Waukesha County judge approved a conditional release plan for Geyser after three psychologists testified that she was stable and suitable for supervised community placement.

She was transferred to a confidential group home in Madison and placed under strict conditions. These included wearing a GPS-enabled ankle monitor, complying with medication, attending therapy and abiding by limits on her movements.

The conditions were designed to mitigate risk while allowing her gradual reintegration into the community.

Search Continues as Authorities Probe Possible Failures

Geyser's escape has renewed scrutiny of supervision protocols for high-risk psychiatric offenders.

The Department of Corrections is assessing whether procedures were followed and whether additional security measures are needed at supervised facilities housing individuals with violent histories.

Police continue to search the Madison area and have not ruled out that Geyser may attempt to travel outside the city. Officials said further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.