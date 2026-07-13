SNAP recipients in Connecticut have been given until 14 July to apply for up to $331 in extra benefits after severe storms wiped out food supplies across parts of the state, Governor Ned Lamont announced, saying that households must act quickly to receive the emergency payment.

After a turbulent few months for low‑income families relying on SNAP, the federal food stamp programme. Benefits have been squeezed by significant cuts in national funding, while the recent US government shutdown disrupted payments and left many recipients unsure when, or even if, their support would arrive. In Connecticut, that uncertainty was followed almost immediately by an old‑fashioned weather shock.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a powerful thunderstorm tore through the state, knocking out electricity for extended periods in several communities, according to local broadcaster WTNH. Freezers defrosted, fridges warmed up and food that had been carefully stretched to last the month simply spoiled. For households already living close to the edge, it was not a minor inconvenience but a direct hit to their ability to eat.

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On 6 July, Lamont moved to offset some of that loss, confirming that the Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) would issue replacement SNAP benefits to residents whose food was damaged or destroyed in the storm. State data put the average monthly SNAP benefit in Connecticut at around $194 per person or $331 per household, meaning some families could receive up to an additional $331 in July, depending on what they can prove they lost.

Officials have been at pains to stress that this is not a blanket top‑up. Replacement SNAP benefits are meant to mirror the value of the food that was actually ruined. That might be because of a power outage, a fire or a flood linked to the storm, Lamont's office said. In the case of electricity cuts, households must have been without power for more than four hours to qualify, a threshold that will rule out brief flickers but capture the long blackouts reported over the holiday weekend.

How To Claim Extra SNAP Support In Connecticut

Anyone hoping to claim extra SNAP support must show that they bought food with their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card before the storm and that those items were then lost. DSS has made it clear that the replacement amount cannot exceed a household's usual monthly SNAP award. So if a family typically receives $331, that figure is both the maximum they can lose and the maximum they can get back.

There is, however, a firm deadline. Households must report their food loss to DSS by 14 July. Miss that date and, under current rules, the extra help disappears.

Residents have three main routes to file a claim. They can phone the DSS, walk into a local office in person, or send a handwritten report using form W‑1225 or its Spanish‑language counterpart W1225S. DSS has posted the forms and additional guidance on its website, though advocates say that does not automatically translate into easy access for elderly residents or those without reliable internet.

Once a loss is reported, DSS says SNAP recipients should see the replacement payment appear on their EBT card within 10 days. That timeline matters. Families who lost a month's worth of groceries are unlikely to have the savings to cover a two‑week gap out of pocket.

Wider Pressure On SNAP And Emergency Aid

The Connecticut programme is unfolding against a broader backdrop of strain on SNAP nationwide. Cuts to federal funding have already reduced the size of many families' monthly benefits. When the recent shutdown temporarily halted a range of government operations, it also rattled confidence in the consistency of food support. A storm wiping out refrigerators full of food has simply made an abstract policy squeeze very concrete.

Other parts of the US are trying their own stopgap measures as summer costs climb. One unnamed US city has promised $700 for residents in what officials there have described as a 'crisis' move. Some families in New York, meanwhile, are eligible for $120 specifically earmarked for groceries. These schemes differ from SNAP, and their details vary, but they share the same basic aim of preventing people from going hungry when prices, bills or disasters collide.

Connecticut's decision to offer up to $331 in replacement SNAP benefits sounds, on paper, like a technical fix. In practice, it is a race against a mid‑July clock for families who have already watched their food go in the bin. Nothing is automatic. Nothing is guaranteed beyond what can be documented, processed and approved within the state's rules.

And once the July deadline passes, the longer‑term questions about how much support SNAP can realistically provide in an era of repeated shocks will still await an answer.