Donald Trump's anti-fraud campaign targeting the US food stamp system is facing a credibility test after officials in Ohio and Georgia, both Republican-led states, challenged the findings released recently that suggested widespread abuse of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The campaign has been driven by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who has repeatedly warned of large-scale misuse within SNAP, including claims, not independently verified, that some recipients were living lavish lifestyles.

The initiative was formalised through a March executive order backed by Vice-President JD Vance, with the stated aim of identifying and publicising fraud in federal benefit programmes.

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Red States Challenge Trump's Anti-Fraud Campaign Findings

The first cracks appeared in Ohio, where the US Department of Agriculture's inspector general initially identified $59.7 million in what it described as potential fraud.

State officials disputed the methodology and the conclusions, arguing that standard audit procedures were not followed and that the data provided was insufficient to support such claims.

In its formal response, Ohio said the findings did not accurately reflect how it administers SNAP. After the state challenged the figures, the alleged fraud total dropped sharply to $13.3 million. Even that revised number remains under dispute.

State officials went further, saying at least 93 per cent of the original flagged cases were not fraud at all but routine administrative issues. One example cited involved a recipient listed as being over 110 years old.

Investigators initially treated the case as suspicious, but Ohio provided Social Security records confirming the individual was alive and eligible for benefits. It is the sort of error that, while bureaucratic, is not exactly the scandal some might expect.

Georgia's experience followed a similar pattern, though on a larger scale. The inspector general initially estimated nearly $300 million in potential fraud in the state. After Georgia officials scrutinised the data, that figure was reduced by roughly 95 per cent, according to a former USDA employee.

The scale of those revisions has prompted concern among former department officials, who say legitimate payments and clerical mistakes appear to have been swept into fraud calculations.

Questions Grow Over Trump's Anti-Fraud Campaign Narrative

Criticism has not come only from state governments. Stacy Dean, former deputy undersecretary at the USDA's Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services division, warned that overstating fraud risks undermining public trust in a programme relied on by millions.

'It concerns me when they're potentially inflating the findings and undermining public trust in the programs,' Dean said. 'They're there to enhance public trust in the programs by being that watchdog, but when they don't take the time to check their work and to be sure of its accuracy, they can erode public confidence in these critical nutrition programs.'

Alan Shannon, a former USDA payment accuracy specialist, described the approach as 'highly unusual,' noting he had not previously seen routine administrative errors characterised as fraud in this way.

Inspector General John Walk has defended the process, insisting that preliminary findings are routinely shared with states and refined through back-and-forth discussions before final conclusions are issued. He rejected suggestions that the exchanges amount to disputes, framing them instead as part of standard auditing practice.

The administration has spent months amplifying claims of widespread abuse, yet its earliest test cases are producing sharply reduced figures after basic verification. That gap between rhetoric and revised data is beginning to draw attention online, where commentators on X and Reddit have questioned whether the narrative has run ahead of the evidence.

Some users pointed to the dramatic reductions in Ohio and Georgia as proof, the initial claims were, in their words, 'wild' or misleading, though IBTimes UK cannot independently verify those posts.

The timing adds another layer. SNAP enrolment has fallen by around 4.3 million people over the past year following stricter eligibility rules passed by Republicans. Against that backdrop, allegations of widespread fraud carry political weight, particularly as debates over welfare spending intensify ahead of the next election cycle.

What happens next may matter more than what has already been claimed. Inspections are still pending in several large states, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. If Ohio and Georgia are any indication, the final numbers could look very different from the early headlines.

And that leaves an uncomfortable question hanging in the air. If the system is not as riddled with fraud as suggested, what exactly has this campaign been measuring all along?