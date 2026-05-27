Donald Trump was criticised after a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC, on Monday, 25 May, when a photo shared online by his communications adviser, Margo Martin, prompted fresh claims from detractors about his appearance. The image showed Trump standing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside Vice President JD Vance and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, but some social media users fixated on his suit and speculated, without evidence, that he was wearing an adult diaper.

The news came after Trump marked Memorial Day in the traditional way at Arlington, where wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is part of military and presidential observance for fallen service members. Martin's post on X simply said, '@POTUS lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Memorial Day,' but the picture quickly became a talking point for critics.

.@POTUS lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider on Memorial Day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TbvXFQ4mJS — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 25, 2026

The Arlington Photo

The ceremony itself was unremarkable in formal terms. Arlington National Cemetery says the president of the United States, or a designee, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other national occasions, which places Trump's appearance squarely inside long-established protocol.

Some users on X circulated crude and unverified claims about Trump's clothing, while others used the post as a basis for broader criticism of his character, describing him as a coward and a con man. While such online pile-ons are not uncommon, the episode highlights how Trump's public image increasingly functions as a kind of Rorschach test for his critics.

There is, however, no confirmation that Trump was wearing a diaper. The claim remains speculation, and the photograph by itself does not establish anything beyond the fact that he stood at the ceremony in a dark suit with his hands clasped.

Online Backlash and Old Obsession

This is also not the first time Trump has been dragged into the same kind of visual speculation. Critics made similar claims after a 60 Minutes interview last month, when viewers noticed what they described as a bulge at the side of his suit while he sat opposite Norah O'Donnell.

Once again, the theories split fast. Some social media users insisted the shape looked like an adult diaper. Others offered a more ordinary explanation, suggesting it might have been the bottom of a bulletproof vest, especially given the security climate around the president after recent assassination attempts.

Trump's assistant mocked over new snap as president is accused of wearing diaperhttps://t.co/ymLix3mqiI pic.twitter.com/y2mAN8oQGV — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 27, 2026

That latter explanation is not proved either, but it is at least grounded in how modern presidential security works. The internet, naturally, preferred the more theatrical option. The result was another round of viral guessing, where certainty arrives early and evidence turns up late, if at all.

What the Picture Actually Shows

Trump attended a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington, was photographed by a member of his team, and then became the target of mocking commentary as critics sought to find insult in the image.

Margo Martin's post appears to have done exactly what it was intended to do, namely record a presidential ceremony. Yet once the image entered the online bloodstream, it stopped being a ceremonial photograph and became a canvas for projection, grievance and the sort of cheap joke that says more about the person making it than the person in the frame.

The ceremony was real, the criticism was real, and the speculation was real too, but the leap from a photograph to a medical or bodily conclusion is not fact. It is internet theatre, and in this case the curtain went up almost immediately.