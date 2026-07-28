Donald Trump's overhaul of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is shifting more financial responsibility to US states, with a recent survey indicating that some administrators are concerned about the long-term sustainability of remaining in the federal programme under the new rules.

The changes stem from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Trump-backed legislation that reduces federal SNAP spending, expands work requirements and introduces new cost-sharing obligations for states.

While no state has announced plans to withdraw from SNAP, a recent survey found that 11% of state SNAP administrators viewed leaving the programme as a potential risk if implementation costs continue to rise.

SNAP, administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), has for decades operated as a federally funded nutrition assistance programme with states responsible for determining eligibility and distributing benefits.

One Big Beautiful Bill Act Reshapes SNAP

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the legislation will reduce federal SNAP spending by roughly 20% over the next decade, making it one of the most significant changes to the programme in its history.

The law introduces several major reforms.

One expands work requirements to additional groups, including certain veterans, homeless adults and older recipients who were previously exempt under earlier rules.

Supporters of the legislation argue the changes encourage workforce participation and improve programme integrity. Anti-hunger organisations, however, have warned that some eligible recipients could lose benefits because of increased administrative requirements rather than changes in financial need.

The legislation also increases the share of administrative costs paid by states.

Beginning in October, states will be responsible for 75% of SNAP administrative expenses, compared with the previous 50% federal-state split. State governments will therefore need to identify additional funding to operate eligibility systems, case management and benefit administration.

Perhaps the most significant financial change begins next year, when states with payment error rates exceeding federal performance standards will be required to contribute between 5% and 15% of benefit costs.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, nearly half of US states could face additional annual costs exceeding $100 million under the new funding structure.

States Prepare for New Financial Responsibilities

The forthcoming changes have prompted many states to strengthen oversight procedures in an effort to reduce payment errors before the new financial penalties take effect.

State agencies are expanding eligibility reviews, increasing verification requirements and investing in technology designed to improve payment accuracy.

Supporters argue these measures will reduce fraud and administrative mistakes, while critics contend that additional paperwork could make it more difficult for eligible households to maintain benefits.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has defended the reforms, arguing that stronger accountability is necessary because states have recorded persistent eligibility and payment errors.

State administrators, however, note that SNAP eligibility frequently changes as recipients experience fluctuations in income, employment or household composition, making error-free administration challenging even under well-resourced systems.

Arizona Among States Responding Quickly

Arizona has been cited as one of the earliest states to implement operational changes following passage of the legislation.

The state's welfare agency reduced its workforce by 5% in 2025, while SNAP enrolmenthas also declined substantially during the same period.

Arizona Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart has said the state moved quickly to adjust its operations and believes it has largely worked through the programme's initial implementation challenges.

Meanwhile, the National Governors Association and several organisations representing state governments have urged the federal government to delay implementation of the new cost-sharing provisions until 2030, arguing that additional preparation time would reduce administrative disruption.

Speaking at a governors' association event, Oklahoma State Senator Paul Rosino said states were committed to complying with the legislation but believed a phased implementation would improve administration and reduce costly errors.

Survey Highlights Growing State Concerns

Some states are already investing in new technology and staffing to minimise future financial penalties.

Ohio, for example, has committed millions of dollars toward upgraded systems intended to improve payment accuracy and reduce administrative errors before the new funding rules take effect.

Against that backdrop, the survey finding that 11% of state SNAP administrators viewed withdrawal from the programme as a potential future risk has attracted attention.

However, no state has publicly announced plans to leave SNAP, and participating in the programme remains the expected course for all state governments.

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The reforms are already having practical effects in some communities.

Food banks in Tucson, Arizona, have reported increased demand as some households adjust to benefit reductions and changing eligibility requirements.

The USDA maintains that the legislation is intended to strengthen programme accountability, improve administrative accuracy and ensure federal funding is used efficiently.

Advocacy organisations, including anti-hunger groups, argue that stricter eligibility rules and higher administrative burdens could reduce access to food assistance for some eligible households.

As implementation continues over the coming months, state governments will be required to adapt to the new funding model while balancing budget pressures, administrative responsibilities and continued access to nutrition assistance for millions of Americans.