An Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has recommended that SNP MP Patrick Grady be suspended from the House of the Commons for two days for sexual misconduct.

The MP was found guilty of inappropriately touching a colleague at a social event in a pub in 2016. The victim was 19-years-old at the time of the incident.

The investigation by the parliamentary commissioner for standard concluded that Grady made "an unwanted sexual advance" towards the victim. He "touched and stroked the complainant's neck, hair, and back."

Boris Johnson should go for eating cake, but Patrick Grady can stay after groping a nineteen year old, after making unwanted sexual advances to them. Let that sink in. — Aaron אהרון (@Aaron_UK_Aviv) June 14, 2022

Glasgow North SNP MP Patrick Grady issues an apology after being found guilty of making unwanted sexual advances to a 19-year-old party worker. pic.twitter.com/wiafxluJuA — Peter Davidson (@Peter_Davidson1) June 14, 2022

"An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy," noted the IEP. "It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House."

The panel added that the MP's "genuine remorse" for his actions was taken into account while deciding a sanction against him. It added that his punishment was reduced "because the 'complainant breached confidentiality repeatedly." And these breaches led to Grady suffering "intrusive press activities and abuse on social media."

The MP himself admitted his behaviour and apologised "without reservation" in the House of Commons for his actions.

"My behaviour and the intent behind it was a significant breach of the behavioural code and sexual misconduct policy," he added, recognising the disparity in age with the 19-year-old staff," said the MP after the publication of the IEP report.

"I am profoundly sorry for my behaviour and I deeply regret my actions and the consequences," he added. According to a BBC report, Grady has been suspended from his party. He had also stepped aside as SNP chief whip last year.

This is not the first time that an MP has been accused of rape or misconduct. A Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020 as well. The police did not take action against the accused after a probe and his identity was not revealed either.

Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was also recently sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

He was expelled from the Conservative Party after being accused of groping the boy at a house in Staffordshire some 14 years ago. He then had to quit the House of Commons earlier this month after being convicted of the sexual assault charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.