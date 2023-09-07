Windows 11 users have expressed strong disapproval of Microsoft's decision to remove WordPad from Windows.

Apparently, the company is planning to remove WordPad in a future release of Windows, probably Windows 12. A considerable number of users reached out to the Redmond-based tech firm through its Feedback Hub to express disapproval.

One user argued WordPad loads RTF files faster compared to MS Word on any version of Windows, including Windows 11. On September 1, Microsoft updated the support document, confirming the deprecation of WordPad in Windows 11.

Why Microsoft has angered some users?

The aforesaid support document indicated that the company is planning to remove WordPad in a future release of the operating system. "WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows," the document noted.

However, it is still unclear what Microsoft is referring to as a "future release of Windows." Yet, multiple reports suggest Microsoft is talking about Windows 12, which was spotted in the Build 2023 developer conference. The Windows 11 successor is slated for release in the fall of 2024.

In the meantime, Microsoft has angered many users by announcing its decision to remove WordPad from Windows. However, some users, who believe WordPad isn't as popular as MS Word or Notepad, aren't affected by the announcement.

WordPad offers a useful feature, which is missing in Notepad

In Feedback Hub posts, some users pointed out that apart from being the best app for loading RTF files, WordPad offers image support, a feature missing in Notepad.

"I use WordPad for RTF files because it loads faster than MS Word. I keep reference notes in RTF format since Notepad doesn't allow text formatting. Please add WordPad to the Microsoft Store as you did with MS Paint when it was deprecated from Windows," one user wrote in a Feedback Hub post.

Some users, on the other hand, feel WordPad is from a time when people only chose between simple and fancy text. However, there's no dearth of users who argue WordPad is useful because the simple-to-use app provides an exceptional way of handling RTFs.

"Using WordPad, I can easily make RTF email signatures without any extra unnecessary details. Doing the same thing in Word makes the file much bigger," another user wrote.

What are RTF files?

RTF (Rich Text Format) files are text documents that support formatting such as italicised, underlined, and bold text. Unlike PDFs, RTF files are easily edited. So, there are people who still use RTF files. "I often use RTF for simple documents because they're not heavy," one user explained.

"I used WordPad just yesterday to write down steps for a server task. It's great when you don't want a big word program and aren't online. It's the only built-in tool to put text and pictures in one document," the user added.

Much to the chagrin of users who hoped for WordPad improvements, such as spell check and grammar checks like Microsoft Word, the tech giant has made it clear it is not planning to continue supporting WordPad on Windows.

Microsoft's future plans

The company will reportedly deviate its focus to changing how OneDrive photo storage works in October. A report by the German blog DrWindows claims the company has already started sending emails to OneDrive users.

In the email, the company warned users that adding a photo that's already been backed up to OneDrive to an album will make it count twice against their total storage quota.

"Soon, data from photos saved in your Gallery and in your albums will each count separately against your total Microsoft storage quota. This change will gradually roll out across accounts starting on October 16, 2023," the email reads.