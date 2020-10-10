Queen Elizabeth II's youngest daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex has taken the decision to self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus this week. This was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday. "Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

The 55-year-old royal will self-isolate at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey, according to Hello! magazine. Sophie Wessex lives in the mansion along with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louis and James, Viscount Severn.

View this post on Instagram

Today The Countess of Wessex was honoured to join Tomas for the first part of his London Marathon 2020 route, in support of @mencap. . The Countess, who has been Patron of @mencap since 2004, ran 1.5 miles alongside Tomas to represent the 1.5 million people in the UK with a learning disability. . Tomas, a runner with a learning disability supported by @mencap, today took on the challenge of completing his first-ever marathon. In the words of The Countess, â€œTomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration!â€ . ðŸ…A huge congratulations to Tomas, the 312 @mencap runners and all other London Marathon runners who are completing their 26.2 miles challenge today. . ðŸŽ¼ Music: @mencapâ€™s â€˜cheerâ€™ anthem Side by Side. Head over to @mencap to listen to the full version.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Sophie's last public appearance was at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday. The mother-of-two ran alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a runner who has learning disabilities and participated in the marathon. The royal ran alongside Tomas in Windsor Great Park, part of his 26.2-mile route which also saw him run along the River Thames to his home in Kingston-Upon-Thames.

He was able to complete his first-ever marathon with support from the countess. Sophie was taking part in the marathon in her capacity as patron of Mencap, a UK learning disability charity she has supported since 2004.

"It was an honour to join Tomas even just for a small part of his triumph today, as he completes the virtual London Marathon in support of Mencap. Tomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration!" said Sophie.

View this post on Instagram

ðŸš€ The Countess of Wessex today visited the National @spacecentre to mark #WorldSpaceWeek, and to see first-hand the educational programmes on offer. HRH was joined by astronaut Helen Sharman - the first Briton to go into space - at the Centre, which has recently re-opened with social distancing measures in place. The Countess met a small number of students participating in the National Space Academyâ€™s Space Engineering Course, and heard from them about the key role the Centre plays in space education in the UK. ðŸ›° HRH also took part in a live Q&A session (transmitted via satellite!) with Helen Sharman, discussing ways to inspire the next generation to embrace science and space education. #DidYouKnow the Royal Family has a long history of supporting the study of astronomy? Visit our stories to learn more.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

She is not the only member of the royal family who was forced to self-isolate during the pandemic this year. In March, Prince Chares tested positive for coronavirus, and had mild symptoms.

Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex and a team of riders depart the Palace of Holyroodhouse as they begin their Diamond Challenge in Edinburgh Jeff J. Mitchell/ Getty Images

His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for the virus, but her results were negative. As a precaution and under government guidance, she also self-isolated at their Scottish home, Birkhall.