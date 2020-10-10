Queen Elizabeth II's youngest daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex has taken the decision to self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus this week. This was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday. "Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

The 55-year-old royal will self-isolate at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey, according to Hello! magazine. Sophie Wessex lives in the mansion along with her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louis and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie's last public appearance was at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday. The mother-of-two ran alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a runner who has learning disabilities and participated in the marathon. The royal ran alongside Tomas in Windsor Great Park, part of his 26.2-mile route which also saw him run along the River Thames to his home in Kingston-Upon-Thames.

He was able to complete his first-ever marathon with support from the countess. Sophie was taking part in the marathon in her capacity as patron of Mencap, a UK learning disability charity she has supported since 2004.

"It was an honour to join Tomas even just for a small part of his triumph today, as he completes the virtual London Marathon in support of Mencap. Tomas has shown what people with a learning disability can achieve with the right support. He is an inspiration!" said Sophie.

She is not the only member of the royal family who was forced to self-isolate during the pandemic this year. In March, Prince Chares tested positive for coronavirus, and had mild symptoms.

His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for the virus, but her results were negative. As a precaution and under government guidance, she also self-isolated at their Scottish home, Birkhall.