Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has come to the rescue of parents who are worried about their children's studies that have been badly affected after schools across the UK were closed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Sophie who shares two children with husband Prince Edward urged fellow parents not to feel alone in their new routine and shared some home-schooling tips for them as they practise social distancing with their children amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old appeared in a video to share her tips with fellow parents, which was uploaded to the British royal family's official Twitter and Instagram accounts. The footage was recorded by her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 16, at their royal home in Bagshot Park, Surrey.

In the video, the British royal said: "For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty. But please don't feel alone."

"Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing them and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all," she added.

The caption of the video on Instagram revealed that the royal has used Instagram stories to "highlight some useful resources that those at home with their children may find helpful."

The stories included a series of videos in which Sophie, mother to Lady Louise, 16 and James, Viscount Severn, 12, gave parents tips to carry on with their children's studies in the new routine. She went on to highlight the charities which she supports, mentioning National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) as well, an organisation which is offering advice on how best to speak to children about COVID-19 and the effect it is having on their daily lives.

NSPCC, UK's leading children's charity, advises parents to ask their children what they already know about coronavirus and remaining calm when informing them about the facts and to not dismiss their fears.

Sophie also asked her followers to take part in the ISPCC Childline Challenge, which requires parents and children to participate in a different activity each day to "help beat boredom." The ISPCC recently challenged parents and children to dig out old photo albums and take a trip down memory lane, reports Hello.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Health and Social Care, 335 people have died in the UK due to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 6,650, reports Mirror.