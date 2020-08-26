Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, recently opened up about raising two children- Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, and revealed that the royal siblings are not into social media like their peers.

Sophie Wessex made the revelation in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, magazine partner of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), of which the British royal is a patron. The 55-year-old also admitted that social media is here to stay so she will help her children navigate through the challenge.

"My children aren't into social media, however, it is here to stay, so it's important for them to understand it and for us to equip them with the tools to navigate it successfully," the royal said.

Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, believes that being open with children can play a significant role in their upbringing. "I think openness is one way families can support their teenagers. If children feel they can discuss issues and worries with their parents, without fear of them, or their friends, being judged, this may give opportunity to help them with what can be a complex and very pressured area," she said.

"It's so important that young people have adults in their lives who support and affirm them. Particularly when the virtual world can be, at times, unkind. Young people need to know they can trust someone with a problem, be that a person directly involved in their life or, of course, Childline is always there for them," she added.

The full-time working royal is actively involved with various charities, NSPCC being one of them. In her interview, Sophie recalled how she felt when she was asked to be the patron of Childline.

Sophie said: "When Esther Rantzen launched Childline in 1986, I was watching the television. It struck me immediately as a brilliant response to a problem that I had no idea was so big....But I could not have imagined that, 19 years later, Esther would ask me to become patron."

Sophie became the patron of NSPCC in 2016, a role that was previously occupied by her mother-in-law, the queen. "This was the first patronage that Her Majesty asked me to take on and I accepted the honour immediately," Sophie revealed.