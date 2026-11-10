A 35-year-old father in South Carolina has been arrested after allegedly leaving his six-year-old daughter asleep outside a Target store overnight while he returned home to avoid losing his place in a queue for Pokémon trading cards.

John-Michael Dooley, of Johns Island, had been waiting with his daughter outside the retailer's West Ashley branch in Charleston on Friday, 6 November 2026, alongside other customers hoping to buy a newly released Pokémon card set.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Dooley gave the child a pillow and blanket before leaving her asleep outside the store sometime after 01:00. He allegedly went home to maintain his position in the queue and avoid missing the opportunity to purchase the cards.

Customers Alert Police After Father Leaves Girl Alone

Officers responded at approximately 02:30 after receiving a report of an unattended child, the Charleston Police Department said in its news release.

Witnesses told officers that Dooley had left his daughter outside the store. After about an hour passed without his return, customers contacted the police.

When Dooley came back, witnesses identified him to officers. During an interview with detectives, he admitted that he had gone home while leaving his daughter unattended to keep his place in the queue, according to police.

The incident happened on the release day of the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution— Delta Reign expansion set. NBC News identified the product in its report on the case, noting that customers had gathered outside the store to buy the new cards.

Girl Placed in Emergency Protective Custody

The Charleston Police Department said the child was unharmed when officers intervened. However, she was placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

Dooley was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. Police said he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Centre.

ABC News reporter Shafiq Najib reported on 8 November that Dooley had been released from custody. A Charleston Police Department spokesperson confirmed his release to the broadcaster, referring to information from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office website.

A Target spokesperson also told ABC News that the West Ashley store was closed at the time of the incident and that the company would co-operate with law enforcement.

Us Weekly reported that Dooley was initially held on a $40,000 bond but posted bail and was released on Friday, citing detention centre records. The magazine also said it was unclear whether the child remained in DSS custody because the agency had not immediately responded to its request for information.

Father Says News Reports Contain Inaccuracies

When contacted by NBC News, Dooley declined to discuss the circumstances of his arrest, saying he had been advised by his attorney not to comment, according to Us Weekly.

However, he reportedly told the broadcaster that news reports contained inaccuracies about his arrest. He did not specify which details he disputed or provide a fuller account of what happened outside the Target store.

Us Weekly also reported that information about his legal representation was not listed in the court records it reviewed.

Court Appearance Scheduled for December

According to People, Dooley's bond was set at $40,000, citing Charleston County court records. The magazine reported on 7 November that his initial court appearance was scheduled for 18 December 2026.

People also said the Charleston Police Department and DSS had not immediately responded to its requests for comment.

Dooley remains charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. The allegations have yet to be tested in court, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.