He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court on 9 November 2026. Brand said the kiss was scripted, but admitted he could not remember filming the scene in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek.

The interview aired on 16 May 2018, three days before Markle married Prince Harry. At the time, she was an actor and had not yet become the Duchess of Sussex. A presenter asked Brand whether he had kissed Markle in the film, in which he also appeared.

Russell Brand's Meghan Markle Kiss Claim on Loose Women

'As a matter of fact it is,' Brand replied when asked whether he had 'snogged' Markle. He immediately qualified the answer, explaining that she had appeared in a film with him. He then tried to recall the scene.

'I don't remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene,' he said. Brand added, 'It was scripted in the scene.' He also said he believed he remembered the moment after seeing a clip from the production.

The interview covered other subjects. Brand spoke about his mother's recovery after a serious car accident and discussed his book, Freedom from our Addictions. ITV's original interview page, published on 16 May 2018, preserves the exchange and includes video.

Brand also joked about Markle's forthcoming wedding, suggesting the kiss could be raised during the ceremony. His remarks were framed as an anecdote about a film scene, not a private relationship.

RadarOnline revisited the interview on 10 November 2026, reporting that Markle had not publicly addressed the resurfaced comments.

Russell Brand's Convictions and 10-Year, Six-Month Sentence

The interview has returned to coverage amid separate criminal proceedings involving Brand. On 5 November 2026, a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of four sexual offences involving four women.

The verdict comprised one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Brand was sentenced at the same court on 9 November to 10 years and six months in prison. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the verdict, while the CPS issued the sentencing statement.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts said, 'Today's sentence cannot undo the harm the victims have lived with.' He added that prosecutors hoped it would bring the women 'some measure of justice'.

The CPS lists Roberts as a Senior Crown Prosecutor in its London South Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit.

The two matters are separate. Brand's remarks concerned a purported scripted scene in a comedy film. His convictions related to offences against four women between 2004 and 2009.

The 2018 interview does not establish any connection between Markle and the criminal proceedings.