Meghan Markle has withdrawn from a planned joint speech with Prince Harry about children's online safety following the arrest of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The Duchess of Sussex remains scheduled to accompany Harry to the European Parliament in Brussels on 10 November. However, she will no longer speak at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, which honours children and young people whose deaths were linked to online harm.

The change concerns her speaking role, rather than her attendance. Harry is expected to deliver the address that the couple had originally planned to share.

Meghan Will Attend but Not Speak

A spokesperson for the duchess confirmed: 'The duchess is travelling with the duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak.'

Separately, reports attributed her decision to the emotional impact of her father's arrest. That explanation has not been presented as a direct public statement from Meghan herself.

The couple had been allocated approximately 15 to 20 minutes for their joint address on children's digital safety. Harry will now take on that responsibility alone.

The memorial exhibition uses smartphone-shaped light boxes displaying photographs of children and young people who died following online harm. The visit is intended to draw attention to those lives and the need for stronger protection for children using digital platforms.

What Thomas Markle Has Been Charged With

US federal prosecutors announced on 6 November that Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, had been arrested on a criminal complaint charging one count of possession of child pornography, the statutory term for the alleged offence involving child sexual abuse material.

The Justice Department said FBI agents searched two Los Angeles-area storage units rented in his name and seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected material.

Prosecutors allege that some images depict Markle with underage girls. Those allegations have not been proven in court. He is presumed innocent unless and until convicted.

The department said the possession charge carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted. That is a maximum penalty, not a sentence already imposed.

Earlier Denial and Meghan's Response

Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa following his arrest. He did not enter a plea at that appearance and was released on his own recognisance, subject to home detention and electronic monitoring.

He had previously denied allegations concerning child sexual abuse material when they emerged in October. That earlier denial should be distinguished from a formal plea in the current federal case.

Meghan also issued a statement in October expressing distress over the allegations and concern for any children who may have been harmed. That statement preceded her father's arrest.

Harry's Address Focuses on Children's Online Safety

Harry is also scheduled to join a panel discussion titled 'Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.'

Advance reporting indicates that his speech is not expected to address his father-in-law's arrest. Meghan's withdrawal changes the presentation of the keynote, while the planned programme remains centred on children's safety online.