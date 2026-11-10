A tip linked to the Philippines led US investigators to two California storage units rented by Thomas Wayne Markle for nearly two decades, where agents seized approximately 78 items containing suspected child sexual abuse material, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Markle, 82, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on 6 November and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The complaint alleges that some photographs show him with prepubescent girls. He denies the accusations and is presumed innocent unless proved guilty.

Philippine Information Led Investigators to California

According to the affidavit, authorities learnt in October 2026 that a person had signed a statement describing the discovery of suspected material among Markle's possessions in the Philippines. A separate witness told investigators that Markle rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area. Information from the first witness helped agents locate a second facility.

The complaint does not name either witness or identify the precise place in the Philippines where the material was reportedly discovered. FBI Director Kash Patel thanked law enforcement attachés in Manila, Mexico, and the Marshall Islands for their assistance, but officials have not publicly set out each office's role.

Storage Records and Photographs Form Part of the Case

FBI agents searched the first unit on 30 October and the second on 4 November, under judicially authorised warrants. They seized about 27 items from the first facility and 51 from the second. The materials included slides, film negatives, and books.

Records obtained by investigators indicated that Markle had rented both units since 2008 and that automatic payments continued into October 2026. The complaint describes two images showing an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl. A third allegedly depicts a nude child in a room that investigators believed resembled a motel in the Philippines. The affidavit also refers to other photographs that appear to show children in various stages of undress.

The affidavit says forensic specialists digitised some negatives and examined manufacturer markings on the film strips. Investigators said the markings indicated the stock had been produced in New York. The 78 figure refers to seized items, not 78 confirmed images or victims. Their examination of the material was continuing.

Florida Court Orders Fitness Evaluation

Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa on 6 November. He entered no plea and was released on personal recognisance, subject to home detention and electronic monitoring. A judge later ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation to assess whether he can understand the proceedings and assist in his defence. The assessment is due by 20 November.

Markle has previously rejected the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies' and saying he could not have done what he was accused of. His legal representative's current response was not available in the material reviewed for this article.

The federal complaint charges him with one count of possession under US law. If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.

Meghan has said she was 'deeply distressed' by allegations involving her father and that distancing herself from him was intended to protect her family. The FBI investigation remains ongoing.