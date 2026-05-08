A humanoid robot in ceremonial robes stood shoulder to shoulder with Buddhist monks in central Seoul this week, bowing in prayer and reciting vows before a packed temple courtyard. What made the scene remarkable was not the ritual itself, but the fact the newest 'monk' was powered by motors, remote controls and prerecorded audio.

The robot, named Gabi, has become South Korea's first honorary Buddhist monk after an ordination ceremony staged by the Jogye Order, the country's largest Buddhist sect, ahead of Buddha's Birthday celebrations later this month.

Standing roughly 130 centimetres tall, a G1 robot developed by Unitree Robotics, Gabi entered Jogyesa Temple in Seoul wearing traditional grey and brown robes, black shoes and a 108-bead prayer necklace. During the 'sugye' initiation rite, monks asked the robot whether it would devote itself to the Buddha and Buddhist teachings. Gabi responded in a calm electronic voice, hands pressed together in prayer.

Will you devote yourself to the holy Buddha?' asked one of the monks.

'Yes, I will devote myself,' Gabi said.

'Will you devote yourself to the holy teaching?' the monk asked.

'Yes, I will devote myself,' Gabi answered.

The ceremony marked the first known case in South Korea of a humanoid robot formally participating in a Buddhist ordination ritual.

Buddhism's Search For Relevance as Digital Outreach

The Jogye Order has made little secret of its desire to modernise its image. Buddhism, introduced to Korea in the fourth century, has struggled to maintain the cultural influence it once held as younger South Koreans drift away from organised religion altogether.

Many younger people increasingly view temples as symbols of tradition rather than institutions connected to modern life. That decline has pushed Buddhist leaders to experiment with digital outreach, online teachings and now artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, the Venerable Jinwoo, head of the Jogye Order, publicly committed to incorporating AI technologies into Buddhist practice. Gabi appears to be the clearest expression yet of that strategy.

In a statement, the order described the robot's ordination as a symbol of 'new possibilities for the coexistence of humans and technology.' It added that technology should be guided by 'compassion, wisdom and responsibility.'

Those themes carried through the ceremony itself. Instead of receiving incense burns during the traditional 'yeonbi' purification rite, Gabi was given a lotus lantern festival sticker attached to its arm. Monks also adapted Buddhism's Five Precepts for the robot age.

Gabi pledged to respect life, avoid harming other robots or property, obey humans, refrain from deceptive behaviour and conserve energy by not overcharging. The final instruction drew laughter online, though it also underscored how carefully staged the event was.

Gabi Was Choreographed and Prerecorded

Despite the futuristic imagery, the reality behind Gabi was far less autonomous.

Officials later acknowledged the robot's movements were remotely controlled during the ceremony and its spoken responses had been prerecorded in advance. Hong Min-suk, a manager with the Jogye Order, admitted the voice heard during the ritual was actually his own recording sent to the robot's manufacturer before the event.

Gabi is not an AI monk capable of independent thought or spiritual guidance. Unlike experimental Buddhist robots unveiled in Japan, including a Kyoto University project designed to learn scriptures and interact with worshippers, Gabi functions more as a symbolic figure than a genuine teaching machine.

Still, temple officials insist the symbolism is the point.

Hong argued that rejecting robotics while embracing smartphones, online services and AI counselling tools would be inconsistent. He said robots would inevitably become part of everyday human interaction, including religion.

'We're heading toward a world where, when believers ask questions, robots will be better able to provide the answers that are most suited to each individual,' he said.

That ambition remains distant, yet the Jogye Order clearly sees technological spectacle as a way of reclaiming public attention in one of the world's most digitally advanced societies.

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Public Fascination And Unease

Reaction inside South Korea has been sharply divided.

Some social media users described the ceremony as dystopian and devoid of humanity. Others treated it as an amusing publicity stunt. But what cannot be ignored is how effectively it generated attention for a religious institution struggling to remain culturally visible.

Sujung Kim, an anthropology professor at Johns Hopkins University specialising in East Asian Buddhism, suggested the robot monk reflected a broader attempt to strengthen Buddhism's social profile rather than a spiritual evolution.

She described Gabi as 'a unique marketing visibility strategy.'

Even visitors at Jogyesa Temple appeared uncertain what to make of it. One temple worker admitted he was shocked to learn a robot had been ordained at all, though he wondered whether machines might eventually provide counselling services.

For now, Gabi's role remains largely ceremonial. The robot has reportedly already been returned to its manufacturer after being loaned to the temple for the event.