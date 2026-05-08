A UFO podcaster claims his former boss was an alien and once attempted to abduct him.

John Vivanco is a prominent professional remote viewer, researcher, and author known for his work in the civilian application of remote viewing (RV) methodologies. He also co-hosts the 'Metaphysical', a podcast focusing on anomalies, cryptids, and the deeper implications of remote viewing data.

In a recent episode, Vivanco opened up about his terrifying real-life encounters with aliens. He began by recounting how he would see aliens through the window at night when he was a kid. He would be 'paralysed' and the alien would lift his body up and take him outside their house.

When he was 19 years old, Vivanco worked as a security guard and his boss, whom he referred to in the podcast episode as 'Jose,' once got severely injured in a tragic motorcycle accident. Everybody thought Jose was dead but yet, miraculously, it didn't take long before he came back to work.

Vivanco said Jose was totally fine and was just 'bruised.' Jose asked him to hop in his car for a ride. That's when Jose revealed that he's an alien.

'He started to tell me about what happened to him,' Vivanco recalled. 'He said his eye was gone. He had one eye gone. His skull was crushed. Every bone in his body was broken, ribs smashed, internal bleeding, everything.'

'He was dead. Basically dead,' he continued. 'So he went through in detail about his accident, everything that was wrong with him. And then he started to tell me, "But I'm not from here." And he said, "I am not a human"... And he started to tell me that he is an alien.'

John's Abduction Was Already Scheduled

Admittedly, Vivanco did not know how to react or respond. Jose went on to talk about more outrageous details about him for 'eight hours.' At one point, Jose told Vivanco that some aliens were about to abduct him on a specific time.

'He said, "We want you to come, to leave here and they will pick you up tonight or tomorrow night." And so... I'm absolutely terrified,' Vivanco claimed.

'He told me everything about where he came from, that there are a lot of others like him on the planet and that they wanted me to go with them and they would put someone else in my place that looks like me and nobody would know the difference,' he added.

John Refused to Come

That very night, Vivanco was fearing for his life. He decided to call Jose and begged to stop the aliens from taking him.

Surprisingly, Vivanco said Jose calmly and immediately acknowledged his plead.

'I called him like at 10 or 11 at night at his house at home and I just said, "Don't, just don't make him take me. Don't let him take me. I don't want to go"... He said, "It's okay. It's all right. They won't. They won't come. Okay. You said no, so they're not going to come. It's okay."'

Despite's Vivanco's reputation in his line of work and space, there's still no way to confirm whether or not his accounts were true. In light of Vivanco's claims, a conspiracy theory alleges that scientists and researchers linked to UFO studies or advanced aerospace technology have mysteriously died or disappeared.