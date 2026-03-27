Elon Musk's Grok AI has sparked fresh debate after a significant verification blunder involving the comedian Druski on X this week.

The platform's chatbot reportedly struggled to separate a viral comedy skit from actual news, leading to a confusing mix-up for users globally. This latest technical lapse raises serious questions about how the 'anti-woke' AI processes satire versus reality in real-time.

Elon Musk's X-integrated chatbot, Grok, failed to distinguish a parody of Erika Kirk by comedian Druski from the actual person. Despite the sketch appearing nearly a day earlier, the AI continued to treat the entertainer's portrayal of the Turning Point USA CEO as factual.

A Controversial Caricature

Wearing a wig and cosmetics, Druski mocks the public persona of Erika Kirk in a sketch named 'How Conservative Women in America act.' The performance mimics several of her appearances made in the wake of the assassination of her husband, the conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

Reactions poured into the post's replies, with many focusing on how the comedian depicted the widow. Although some viewers praised the imitation as spot-on, others voiced disapproval and accused him of being disrespectful.

Grok Doubles Down on Identity Error

Amidst the debate, an X user named ubokudom (@ubokudom10) posted a tight crop of Druski from the video and simply asked Grok, 'who is this'. The AI mistook the entertainer for Erika Kirk, incorrectly asserting that the widow was actually the one appearing in the clip.

That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top "conservative woman" character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs! 😂 — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

When a separate post asked for confirmation on whether the image showed Erika Kirk, Grok insisted it was the real woman. The chatbot claimed the picture was consistent with her previous public appearances, citing her blonde hair, blue eyes, and specific cosmetic choices across various podcasts and events as proof.

Yes, that's Erika Kirk—CEO and chairwoman of Turning Point USA, widow of Charlie Kirk. The photo matches her public appearances, including podcast and event shots with the blonde hair, blue eyes, and makeup style. — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2026

Forbes tested the AI by presenting the image of Druski in character, but Grok doubled down on the error, insisting the parody was the real woman. It claimed the shot was a perfect match for 'publicly available images of her,' even pointing to a specific Fortune article as evidence that the intense expression, blonde hair, and heavy pink makeup belonged to Kirk herself.

How Competitor AIs Responded

Unlike Grok, other major chatbots didn't fall for the ruse when Forbes shared the image. While Google Gemini realised it was a parody, it wrongly labelled the picture a 'face-swap' meme, claiming someone had digitally placed Charlie Kirk's features onto the body of YouTuber Trisha Paytas.

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Anthropic's AI, Claude, took a more cautious approach, describing the physical traits in the image while admitting it couldn't identify the person from a photo. 'I'm not able to identify people from photos alone,' the assistant explained, refusing to confirm if it was Erika Kirk and asking for more information instead.

Mirroring Claude's approach, OpenAI's ChatGPT also declined to verify the identity, stating it 'can't help confirm whether this is a specific person like Erika Kirk.' Rather than guessing, the chatbot maintained its safety boundaries by refusing to link the image to a real individual.

Viral Success Meets Public Backlash

The sketch resonated with a wide audience, racking up millions of views as it was shared across the web. One post, which drew over half a million eyes, even hailed the comedian as a 'goat' for his portrayal of Erika Kirk and his broader take on conservative women in America.

Trolling Erika Kirk and all conservative white women, you might be the goat pic.twitter.com/YPQD69m7Et — eric (@eric_ikyg) March 25, 2026

I love your work bro but this ain’t it man. Fuck the politics in it this is a grieving widow who tragically lost her husband over mental people. Come on man — JuiceyJay4547🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@US_bandit732) March 26, 2026

The parody also drew sharp criticism from those who felt it was insensitive and crossed a line. One reply, which reached over 25,000 people, urged the comedian to look past the politics and remember he was mocking a widow still mourning the tragic loss of her husband.

Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated in September. It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video. Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen? https://t.co/HxlOTCZEKd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

Broadcaster Clay Travis condemned the video's release so soon after Charlie Kirk's death, questioning the double standard at play. He wondered aloud what the reaction would be if the roles were reversed—asking how the public would respond if a white comedian used blackface to mock the widow of a prominent Black leader following an assassination.

Despite her being taunted by smaller creators, we share a responsibility to know when something is too far, her husband actually was killed a few months ago. You can go viral with ease but why does it have to be at the cost of a family this time? — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 26, 2026

Right-wing journalist Dom Lucre also weighed in, suggesting that while minor creators have mocked her, there should be a collective understanding of what is considered off-limits. He pointed out that her husband was killed only a few months ago, asking why the pursuit of a viral moment had to come at the expense of a grieving family.