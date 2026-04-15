Allbirds shares rocketed more than 600% in New York trading on Wednesday after the beleaguered sneaker brand said it was abandoning its sustainable footwear roots, rebranding as 'NewBird AI' and refocusing the business on artificial intelligence computing infrastructure.

The news came after a bruising few years for Allbirds, once a darling of Silicon Valley wardrobes and Millennial marketing decks. Founded around wool trainers and an explicit environmental mission, the company floated in November 2021 at a valuation of around $4 billion, positioning itself as the ethical alternative to fast fashion. But by last month, it had agreed to sell its footwear assets and branding to American Exchange Group for just $39 million, effectively ending its life as a consumer shoe company.

Allbirds' stock had spent much of the past two years trading closer to penny-share territory than tech unicorn, as its rapid expansion into physical stores failed to deliver the sales needed to justify its costs. Stores opened around the world, but too many of them simply did not shift enough inventory to turn a profit, leaving the business structurally weak even as the brand remained recognisable.

Retail analysts had already begun writing the company's obituary well before Wednesday's AI volte-face. In a note last month, GlobalData's Neil Saunders memorably declared that 'Allbirds has gone from being a highflyer to a dead parrot,' arguing that its heavy emphasis on sustainability never resonated with mainstream shoe buyers. In his view, most footwear consumers still prioritise style, price, and comfort over carbon footprints and certified materials, a reality that cut against the brand's original pitch.

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Allbirds Stock Frenzy As NewBird AI Emerges

The gap between Allbirds' old narrative and its new one could hardly be wider. Having sold off the shoes that made its name, the company said it had executed a $50 million deal with an unnamed institutional investor to buy 'high-performance GPU assets' and begin life as NewBird AI. The plan, set out in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is to transform the shell of Allbirds into a 'fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service' provider, effectively renting out high-end computing power to technology firms and AI startups that cannot or do not wish to build their own infrastructure.

For a business that built its brand on merino wool and sugarcane soles, the pivot into data centres and graphics processing units is jarring but not entirely inexplicable. AI infrastructure has become one of the hottest corners of the market, with demand for GPUs far outstripping supply as companies large and small rush to build and train machine-learning models. Investors, burned by Allbirds' original promise, appear suddenly willing to believe in its second act, sending the stock into an almost surreal intraday surge.

Even after Wednesday's rally, however, Allbirds remains a shadow of what it once was. The company's market value hovered around $165 million by midday, a fraction of its peak. That mismatch between the day's euphoria and the underlying scale of the business makes it difficult to see the surge as anything other than speculative. With the footprint of the old Allbirds stripped away and the new venture still little more than a term sheet and a rebrand, there is very little operating history for investors to lean on.

Allbirds Abandons Its Environmental Mission

Perhaps the starkest break with the past is not the name change but the explicit dropping of Allbirds' public-benefit purpose. In its SEC filing, the company confirmed that as part of the transition to NewBird AI it would be 'less focused on environmental conservation.' It will ask shareholders next month to approve an amendment to its corporate charter that removes references to operating in the service of that public benefit.

On paper, this is a technical step. In practice, it is an admission that the experiment of building a mass consumer brand around sustainability has been shelved in favour of a more conventional profit-driven tech play. For early backers who championed Allbirds as proof that climate-conscious retail could scale, the about-face is likely to sting.

The company has not yet disclosed how many staff will move over to NewBird AI, what will happen to its existing leases, or how quickly it expects the new GPU business to generate revenue. The identity of the institutional investor behind the $50 million hardware purchase also remains undisclosed. Until those details are provided and audited financials begin to reflect the new model, much of what NewBird AI hopes to become is still, in essence, a promise.