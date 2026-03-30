This year could see Apple take its most ambitious leap yet into the world of artificial intelligence. Speculation is mounting that the California-based firm will introduce a revamped version of Siri alongside iOS 27, leaning on Google's Gemini technology to handle the heavy lifting.

Beyond this partnership, the company seems ready to grant customers even greater flexibility by allowing third-party chatbots to operate directly within the assistant's interface.

Bloomberg reports that a new feature called Siri Extensions is currently in development at Apple. This update would enable the assistant to host external tools, such as Anthropic's Claude, directly on the device. A specialised marketplace for artificial intelligence could serve as the primary hub for customers to find and install these add-ons.

Apple Strategises New AI Marketplace

The latest findings suggest the firm is leaning heavily into its strength in physical devices to maintain its edge. Recognising that it might struggle to outpace leaders like Google or OpenAI in pure development, the California-based company appears ready to pivot. By opening its ecosystem to competitors, the brand can focus on turning its massive user base into a fresh stream of service income.

Read more Apple Unveils Two New Siri Versions Powered by Google AI Partnership Apple Unveils Two New Siri Versions Powered by Google AI Partnership

This shift looks set to introduce a specialised segment within the App Store, creating a hub where external intelligence services can plug directly into the virtual assistant. These developers gain access to a massive audience, yet the California-based firm stands to collect significant fees from every transaction. The transition comes as the company faces hurdles in perfecting its internal systems and watches its top engineers depart for competitors such as OpenAI.

The Future of Gemini-Driven Siri

Not long ago, Apple finalised a major agreement to weave Google's Gemini technology into its virtual assistant. This partnership is still full steam ahead, with the updated version—internally referred to as 'Campo'—set to take the stage at WWDC on 8 June 2026.

Even so, the wait for this overhauled assistant will likely stretch until the debut of iOS 27 later next year. This software update should land in autumn 2026 alongside a fresh crop of devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro line and the much-discussed foldable model.

Apple just turned Siri into a wrapper. the most genius business move in AI this year.



iOS 27 will lets us use claude, gemini, grok, perplexity, and more through Siri. install the app, toggle it on in settings.



they spent years trying to make Siri compete. they couldn’t. so… https://t.co/wzdfGO8Yqk pic.twitter.com/T1pwLtD2eF — sui ☄️ (@birdabo) March 27, 2026

This revamped version promises a broader range of capabilities, from completing complex tasks to extracting precise details for the user. Beyond these internal tweaks, the company appears to be trialling a dedicated application that could transform the assistant into a more conversational tool, much like ChatGPT or Google's own offering.

Beyond the iPhone, this upcoming assistant looks set to land on both iPad and Mac, following a path similar to the Apple Business application. The company has already clarified that the business-focused software requires at least version 26 of its mobile and desktop operating systems to function.

Siri's Collaborative New Chapter

iOS 27 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s biggest updates yet



Smarter AI, a redesigned Siri, satellite upgrades, and even support for a foldable iPhone UI. Expected to be announced at WWDC 2026. pic.twitter.com/HnX1iTTE1X — Apple Club (@ApplesClubs) March 16, 2026

Apple's pivot towards a collaborative AI model marks a definitive end to its 'walled garden' approach for Siri. By opening the gates to competitors like Google and Anthropic, the firm is prioritising user experience and service revenue over native development pride. While this move solves immediate software hurdles, it raises fresh questions about how the brand will maintain its ironclad reputation for privacy.

As WWDC 2026 approaches, the focus shifts to whether these 'Siri Extensions' can offer a seamless experience or simply turn the iPhone into a gateway for other tech giants' intelligence.