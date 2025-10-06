The world's most charmingly dysfunctional family is back for another mission, and the fate of Westalia and Ostania hangs in the balance.

For the uninitiated, the Forger family is anything but ordinary: a master spy, a deadly assassin, and a pint-sized telepath all living under one roof, each hiding their true identity from the others. Their mission, Operation Strix, is a delicate gambit for world peace, and its success hinges on young Anya Forger's academic career at the prestigious Eden Academy.

In season 3, Anya is more determined than ever to earn those coveted Stella Stars and befriend Damian Desmond. However, a new, terrifying teacher threatens to foil the entire plan, putting not just Anya's school life but the whole operation at stake. The stakes have never been higher for Loid, Yor, and Anya.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch every episode of Spy x Family season 3.

Spy x Family Season 3 Release Schedule

According to Radio Times, the release date for the Spy x Family season 3 premiere was Saturday, 4th October 2025. New episodes will release weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu (US only). The rest of the season will be released on the following dates:

Spy x Family season 3 episode 2 - 11th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 3 - 18th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 4 - 25th October 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 5 - 1st November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 6 - 8th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 7 - 15th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 8 - 22nd November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 9 - 29th November 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 10 - 6th December 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 11 - 13th December 2025

Spy x Family season 3 episode 12 - 20th December 2025

Every new episode of Spy x Family season 3 will be released at the following times, according to various time zones:

11 p.m. JST

7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST

10 a.m. ET

As detailed by the Spy x FamilyX (formerly Twitter) account, every episode in Japan will air on Tokyo TV and other networks before dropping on Crunchyroll soon after.

How Many Episodes Will Season 3 Have?

Our current count of there being 12 episodes in Spy x Family season 3 is based on season 2 and the first half of season 1 having the same number.

While season 1 of Spy x Family had two cours (allotments of 10-14 episodes) totalling 25 episodes, we expect Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the collaborating studios behind the anime's production, to continue the precedent set with the lower episode count in season 2. Fans can also expect the same high-quality animation, as the core production team is returning, though with Yukiko Imai taking the helm as the new director.

Usually, when a show's per-season episode count is lowered from two cours to one, it's very rare to see studios reverse direction for the following seasons. That said, if the officially released episode count ends up being different, we'll be updating this guide immediately.

Where to Watch Spy x Family Season 3

You will be able to watch every episode of Spy x Family season 3 on Crunchyroll, whether you're in the UK, the US, or any other territory. US fans can also watch new episodes on Hulu.

While Spy x Family is available to watch on Netflix, newer seasons often appear on this particular service at a later date, and availability can vary by region. At the time of writing, the anime is not available to watch via streaming service subscriptions like Disney+ or Amazon Prime.

What is the Plot of Spy x Family Season 3?

As revealed in its official trailer, Spy x Family season 3 will follow Anya as she suddenly becomes more determined to study and earn Stella Stars at Eden Academy. This falls directly in line with the manga, as season 2 of the anime ended during the 'WISE Arc' and is about to enter the five-chapter 'Friendship Schemes Arc' (chapters 64 to 68).

However, fans are most eagerly anticipating what comes next: the 'Red Circus Arc'. This storyline takes a much darker turn when Anya's school bus is hijacked by a terrorist group, forcing her and her classmates into a life-or-death situation. The arc is one of the most celebrated in the manga for its intense action and emotional depth, promising to showcase a more serious and thrilling side of Spy x Family while testing the Forgers in a way they have never been before.

What are your predictions for the 'Red Circus Arc'? Share your thoughts in the comments below and subscribe to the IB Times UK for more in-depth anime analysis and breaking news.