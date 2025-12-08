A viral post claiming a 66-year-old woman's stage 4 cancer disappeared after taking a 'dewormer' has spread widely across social media and alternative health blogs. But experts agree that scientific data does not exist about whether fenbendazole is safe and effective for people, and the claims can give people false hope and potentially cause harm.

The account describes the woman reportedly taking fenbendazole or ivermectin alongside or after chemotherapy, with the narrative claiming the antiparasitic drug eliminated her tumour, where conventional treatment allegedly failed. Such social media stories tap into the desperation of patients and caregivers seeking affordable miracle cures.

What Researchers Say

Health-checkers and cancer authorities caution that while drugs like fenbendazole and ivermectin have shown anti-cancer effects in laboratory settings—including killing cancer cells in dishes or slowing tumour growth in mice—these are preclinical findings only.

According to the American Cancer Society, fenbendazole has never been tested in human clinical trials as a cancer treatment. The drug remains approved only for deworming animals, and there is no evidence that it is safe or effective for people with cancer.

Similarly, a recent fact-check from AFP Fact Check reiterated that ivermectin (and drugs like it) 'does not cure cancer.'

While early experiments 'make it worth exploring,' these experts emphasised that no published trial has shown a benefit in cancer patients—and warned of possible toxicity and side-effects.

Medical Authorities Warn Against Self-Medicating

Commenting on the broader use of antiparasitics as cancer cures, a specialist from Cancer Research UK told the fact-checker in 2024 that 'unsubstantiated claims that fenbendazole can cure cancer are misleading and can cause harm.'

The expert urged patients to treat such information with great caution and always consult a physician before considering experimental therapies.

A principal concern is that relying on unproven treatments may delay or replace medically validated therapies—potentially resulting in disease progression, worsening illness, or avoidable harm.

Why The Dewormer Myth Endures

Analysts suggest the appeal of dewormers as cancer cures stems from a few factors:

The idea that since the drugs kill parasites, which some describe as 'invaders,' they might also kill abnormal cancer cells. But experts emphasise this is a false analogy: cancer cells are mutated cells of the patient's own body, not external parasites.

The accessibility and low cost of these antiparasitic drugs compared with expensive oncology treatments may appeal to patients facing financial or emotional pressure.

Viral anecdotes and testimonials that humanise the story—like the 66-year-old—making them emotionally powerful even if unverified.

Experts Call For Caution And More Research

For any drug to be accepted as a cancer therapy, it must undergo rigorous clinical testing to prove effectiveness and safety in humans. That includes determining appropriate dosages, potential side effects, and interactions with other medications—none of which has been done for fenbendazole or ivermectin in cancer patients.

Until reliable human trials yield clear evidence, leading medical institutions urge patients and families to treat dramatic 'miracle cure' stories as unverified claims, not as substitutes for established cancer therapies.

Anyone considering alternative treatments should consult an oncologist and pursue only clinically supervised trials rather than self-medicating based on internet testimonials.