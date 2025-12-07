Cinnabon has terminated an employee at its Ashwaubenon location in Wisconsin after a video went viral showing her using a racial slur towards a Somali couple and mocking their hijab. The clip, which circulated widely on social media, prompted rapid backlash and resulted in swift action taken by the franchise owner.

In a statement posted to X, Cinnabon said: 'We do not condone this behavior ... Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.'

We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 6, 2025

The Viral Incident

The disturbing video, originally posted on TikTok, captures a Cinnabon employee at the Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, verbally attacking a Somali couple.

According to the original poster, user @skylight7373, the encounter happened on 5 December and began when they asked for extra caramel on the cinnamon roll. She described the employee's initial behaviour as immediately unwelcoming, noting her hostile facial expressions and dismissive attitude.

The situation escalated when the employee made a derogatory remark about the woman's hijab, saying: 'You could see me squeezing it through that witchcraft bandana you're wearing on the top of your head.' Traumatised, the customer pulled out her phone and began recording the encounter.

The footage shows the employee repeatedly using racial slurs while mocking the couple, making statements, such as, 'I am racist. And you are a n---. I am racist, and I'll say that to the whole entire world,' before continuing with insults and profanity.

In the same post, the uploader also shared their thoughts on the situation: 'You can clearly see the type of person this Karen is. I am traumatised and afraid to be outside now. The racism is getting out of hand nowadays.'

This incident highlights a rare but extreme example of public racial harassment in a retail setting. The employee's behaviour demonstrates not only blatant racism but also a complete disregard for professional conduct. The video has since amassed thousands of views, prompting widespread condemnation and a swift response from Cinnabon.

@skylight7373 @Cinnabon employee Calling the customers the N word and Speech full of hate. 😤 @Daily Mail @CNN ♬ original sound - Sky light 🩵⚡️

@dailypaypis They keep muting yall! Share and spread the word! @Sky light 🩵⚡️ is my cousin that this happened to. After my cousin asked for a little more Carmel …this lady says “you could see me squeezing it through that witch craft bandana you’re wearing on the top of your head!” Pls share and repost. Tag any lawyers or anything we need help because she afraid to be outside now. @TizzyEnt @Monique | Blackbeltbabe @CNN @SOMALISNAPS @Danesh @Ramina Dime 💎 @East🐼 pleasemakethisviralslimtiktok #somalitiktok #racistoftheday ♬ الصوت الأصلي - Pistachio

Social Media Outrage

The incident sparked widespread outrage online, with both TikTok and X users condemning the employee's behaviour and calling for accountability. Some expressed disbelief at the blatant racism.

Many social media users demanded stronger action from Cinnabon in addition to the termination. One user wrote: 'You need to implement anti-discrimination training across the entire portfolio. Throw some money into anti-racism initiatives. Find a Wisconsin Somalian CBO to partner with and support.' Others emphasised the moral duty of standing against intolerance. Another comment read, 'Racism has no place in 2025 ... Stand against intolerance everywhere.'

Following Cinnabon's decision, a user expresses appreciation towards the company, and added: 'We should never accept any form of racism against Somali Americans, against any American, or against any human being.'

Employee Responds on TikTok

The former employee was identified on TikTok as Crystal Terese. Following the viral incident, she posted several videos on the app but didn't directly address what happened. In her videos, many viewers shared their thoughts regarding the incident and she responded to some comments.

Terese repeatedly claimed she was misrepresented and suggested the confrontation was orchestrated. 'Actually, I reported child support the day before and like every other setup they had planned, someone came to my workplace and caused a scene. I was fired,' she said.

She argued that the interaction did not unfold the way the viral recording suggested, stating: 'He said I should be fired when I had been nothing but serving them a Cinnabon. She made a comment, I responded, he attacked me. And she recorded it.'

She went on to insist that her remarks were not genuinely racist but sarcastic, adding: 'Now I'm famous and my sarcasm got me fired. Because I'm far from racist. But sure I am against those two for sure!'

Terese also attributed her behaviour to a personal condition, claiming she has 'high-complexion PTSD' and that stress caused her to react defensively. She added, 'What they did to me was a setup,' then further alleging it was a second attempt.

Her explanations were met with significant scepticism online, with many users criticising her attempts to justify the explicit racial slurs and derogatory comments captured in the video.