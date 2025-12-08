Former Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed has reaffirmed his startling claim that US President Donald Trump was aware of a secret 'galactic federation' of extraterrestrials—and reportedly came close to disclosing the truth.

In an interview with Hebrew-language daily Yediot Aharonot, Eshed said that governments of the United States and Israel have, for years, maintained contact with alien life.

According to him, the two countries signed a 'contract' with a so-called Galactic Federation, granting extraterrestrials permission to conduct experiments on Earth, ndtv.com reported.

Eshed claimed the cooperation even extends to an alleged joint base—hidden deep beneath the surface of Mars—where American astronauts and alien representatives supposedly meet.

He added that President Trump was 'on the verge' of unveiling this secret to the world—until the Galactic Federation stepped in.

According to Eshed, the aliens cautioned against disclosure, arguing that humanity was not yet ready.

Why Now, After Decades Of Silence?

A highly decorated former general and respected academic, Eshed ran Israel's national space security programme for nearly 30 years.

He said he chose to speak out at this time because he felt the world had changed—with growing public interest in extraterrestrial phenomena and a shifting academic climate.

He insisted that had he made these claims even five years prior, as he put it, 'I would have been hospitalised,' The Independent said in a report.

Eshed's latest statements align with a growing wave of public fascination with UFOs, a renewed scientific interest in unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), and official declassifications of UAP-related documents in several countries. In this context, he said, it gave him confidence to go public.

Scepticism, Criticism And The Burden Of Extraordinary Claims

Unsurprisingly, reactions to Eshed's claims have ranged from bemusement to outright dismissal. Some analysts argue the story reflects more science fiction than credible evidence.

For example, one critique highlights the practical difficulties in concealing a secret base on Mars or in ensuring a former president would remain silent—particularly someone like Trump, who is known for his extensive use of social media, according to IFLScience.

Others in the scientific community warn that extraordinary conclusions require extraordinary evidence, which Eshed has so far not provided.

Even within Israel's space establishment, voices of caution were raised. According to one senior figure, Eshed's public disclosure may have 'gone too far,' though his previous service and reputation mean he cannot be automatically dismissed as a crank.

What Is Known—And What Remains Murky

What appears undisputed is this: in December 2020, the interview published in Yediot Aharonot revived long-standing speculation about extraterrestrial contact.

Other media, including The Jerusalem Post, subsequently translated the claims.

Yet, key elements remain unverified—including any physical evidence of alien contact, details of the supposed Mars base, or documents confirming a pact between the Galactic Federation and national governments.

Neither the US government nor Israeli authorities has issued any confirmation or detailed rebuttal. Requests for comment reportedly went unanswered.

What It All Means

If Eshed's account is valid, the implications would be profound—rewriting man's understanding of humanity's place in the cosmos and of decades-long government secrecy. But without verifiable evidence, the story remains in the realm of extraordinary anecdote.

For now, the world watches and speculates. As societies become more open to considering the possibility of alien life and UAPs, figures like Eshed may gain attention even without hard proof—though they may also find themselves on the fringes of mainstream science.