The internet has been shaken by a disturbing video from Russia in which a parenting blogger vacuum-sealed her frightened young son inside a plastic bag.

The stunt, intended as playful content for social media, has instead triggered widespread anger, fierce criticism and calls for a full investigation into what many viewers see as clear child endangerment.

The viral clip has now opened a national debate about the harmful lengths some influencers will go to for attention.

The Shocking Video That Sparked Public Anger

According to Russian media, the video was posted by thirty six year old blogger Anna Saparina, who runs a popular motherhood channel from the city of Saratov. In the footage, she places her son inside a large plastic vacuum bag and uses a household vacuum cleaner to remove the air.

The boy is shown trapped and crying out as the bag tightens around him. He manages to scream 'Mom!' before she finally opens the bag and releases him.

The clip was accompanied by a caption in which she joked about being able to 'stop the oxygen supply', and the video was overlaid with the text 'When it was the third week of sick leave'.

The attempt at humour fell flat, and instead of laughter, the clip provoked disbelief, horror and immediate condemnation.

Social media users quickly shared the video, questioning how a mother could consider such an act remotely safe. Comments ranged from outrage to calls for legal action.

On Twitter, one viewer wrote: 'Anna Saparina is a disgusting child abuser who belongs in jail for terrorizing her own son with suffocation, all for cheap likes.'

Another added: 'The video of a Russian mother sealing her child in a plastic bag and pumping the air out is not just a shocking parenting lapse; it is emblematic of a deeper cultural distortion. To broadcast endangerment as entertainment is to embrace barbarity, turning human vulnerability into spectacle.'

Anna Saparina is a disgusting child abuser who belongs in jail for terrorizing her own son with suffocation, all for cheap likes. 😡 — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 7, 2025

A whole retarded generation of parents is coming up, who're more obsessed with “content” creation, than the physical and emotional well-being of their own children. Instead of banning children from social media like Australia is trying to do, it's these nutjobs that need… — Manu (@_manuvers) December 7, 2025

The video of a Russian mother sealing her child in a plastic bag and pumping the air out is not just a shocking parenting lapse; it is emblematic of a deeper cultural distortion. To broadcast endangerment as entertainment is to embrace barbarity, turning human vulnerability into… — 🕯️SleuthyFella 🛡️ (@SleuthyFella) December 7, 2025

Concerns Raised By Child Protection Experts

Local child protection advocates were among the first to warn that the stunt posed a genuine threat to the child's life. Russian website Life.ru noted that the boy had been left without oxygen for several seconds, a situation that can cause panic, injury or worse.

Viewers insisted that this was not a harmless prank but a dangerous act that demanded official attention.

Family welfare authorities have reportedly been alerted, and several organisations are calling for a formal assessment of the household.

The stunt has renewed conversations in Russia about the boundaries of online content creation, particularly when young children are featured.

Many argued that the pursuit of virality has increasingly normalised reckless behaviour that places minors at risk.

A second version of events published by Russian outlets stated that Saparina regularly releases videos that gain millions of views on her parenting blog.

Her latest post, however, may bring consequences that extend far beyond negative comments. Officials are now expected to consider whether her actions constitute neglect or abuse under Russian law.

Influencer Culture And The Pressure To Perform

The backlash has also reignited wider criticism of influencer culture, especially channels built around motherhood and family life.

Critics say the need to produce eye catching content can push creators toward risky or sensational behaviour.

Several commenters noted that the video reflects a growing trend in which parents use their children as props in dramatic posts designed to maximise engagement.

Some viewers expressed concern that the boy's distress was not recognised or taken seriously by his mother. Others pointed out that suffocation games have been linked to severe injury and even death, raising questions about why anyone would attempt such a stunt in the first place.

Russian commentators have warned that the pursuit of online fame should never outweigh a child's basic right to safety. As one article bluntly concluded, the mother's behaviour 'posed a real threat to the life and health of the child'.

With public pressure mounting, authorities are now expected to review the case in detail. The incident has left many asking how far some will go for attention, and whether stronger rules are needed to protect children from dangerous content created in the name of entertainment.