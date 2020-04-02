Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove in "Stranger Things," is moving away from TV screens and into the world of literary art. He announced on Wednesday that he has written a book of poetry.

The Australian star took to social media to share the exciting news with his fans. He said the book is slated for release in Fall 2020.

"Very excited to share this news with you all!" he posted on Twitter, along with a screenshot of an announcement detailing how he nabbed the book deal with publisher Andrews McMeel.

Very excited to share this news with you all!

News of the book release thrilled fans who sent their congratulatory messages and praise for the actor on Twitter. "I'm so insanely proud of you," and "That's so cool" are just among the responses from fans who cannot wait to get their hands on a copy of his book.

"So excited for this and so proud of you!! this is huge," one fan wrote, and another replied, "Such news on my birthday?? Glorious! Congrats man, I'm so glad you're putting your work out there."

Montgomery loves to write poetry and even admitted in a July 2019 interview that his poetry podcast (DKMH) is a "very cathartic experience" for him.

He told The New York Times that he has been doing the podcast for over two years and called it "an amalgamation of beat poetry" that he has been writing for a long time which he "collated into six distinct tracks." The "Stranger Things" actor revealed that eight months ago, he approached musicians around the world to help him compose scores that he could narrate his beat poetry to.

Aside from Montgomery, fellow Australian Cody Simpson also wrote a book of poetry under the same publishing company. He wrote "Prince Neptune" which comes out on April 7.

Montgomery rose to stardom after he portrayed the evil Billy Hargrove in Seasons 2 and 3 of "Stranger Things." His character, unfortunately, died in Season 3 after he sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). As for his future projects, he appears in the upcoming drama film "The Broken Heart Gallery."