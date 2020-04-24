Nicholas Mooney had reportedly been struggling with mental illness even before the COVID-19 lockdown. During the lockdown, the young man had a breakdown, resulting in the death of the troubled man and his father. Police found notes written in blood in their home as well as a suicide note written in blood.

Last Thursday, police officers launched a murder investigation after finding two men dead in the £300,000 home in the upmarket area of Ralston, Paisley. The events leading to the deaths were almost written down in blood for the police officers.

Police sealed off the area around the property on Lanfine Road. Inside the home, they found blood in various parts of the house. Police also found gruesome notes written in human blood. 60-year-old James Mooney's body was found with stab wounds. Inside the bath was the body of 23-year-old Nicholas.

On the shower screen was another note written in blood, a source told the Daily Record. The note stated that no one else was responsible for the deaths. Reportedly there were also arrows on the screen pointing to Nicholas' iPad. The dead man intended the police to find the iPad on which he left details explaining the crime. Police took the iPad as evidence to help with the investigation.

Even though the details of the crime was evident from the clues left behind by Nicholas, the police launched an investigation.

Both the bodies were sent for post mortem examinations. From the results of the examination, it was determined that James was stabbed to death. It became clear that after stabbing his father to death, Nicholas stabbed himself in the bath where he bled to death. Nicholas' death is not being treated as suspicious, while James' death is being treated as a murder.

Detective Inspector Erin Renwick of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team confirmed that the incident took place in the family's home. It was also confirmed that the police are not suspecting anyone else in connection with the deaths.