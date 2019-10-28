"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki was reportedly arrested at a club in Austin, Texas on charges of assault and public intoxication.

Jared Padalecki was taken into custody after he allegedly punched a bartender and the manager of Stereotype Bar in Austin, of which he is a regular visitor. The arrest took place around 4:30 am on Sunday, reports TMZ.

The outlet further said that a friend of Padalecki brought him outside in an attempt to calm him down, but that did not work. A video shows the actor putting someone in a headlock on the sidewalk outside of the bar before the cops intervened. He is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

Even after the arrival of police, the "Gilmore Girls" star put himself in further danger as he showed a pile of cash to the police officers. The 37-year-old was drunk during the entire episode, as confirmed by the eyewitnesses.

Padalecki has not yet reacted to his arrest. Bond is reportedly set at $15,000, but it is unclear if he is bailed out yet. He is a regular visitor to the bar and was even present at its grand opening a year ago.

The actor plays Sam Winchester on "Supernatural". The next episode of the acclaimed series airs on Thursday. The CW series is about to wrap up on the network after the upcoming 15th season. In a recent appearance at Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast for "Supernatural Week", Padalecki had confessed that every single member of the show agreed to the fact that this is the best time to end it.

"I believe that if we wanted to go five, 10, 15 more years, the probably would have justified [it] because they know what we've sacrificed, how we have worked. We always said, 'When it's time for the show to end, we'll know.' And that moment hit and we were like, 'Okay, I think it's time for the show to end," Padalecki said.