While working on the set of his Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone has been accused of making cruel remarks about the "extras" working on the show.

There have also been claims that Stallone, best known for starring as Rocky Balboa in the 1976 sports film Rocky, had created a "toxic" working environment.

In a recently deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, TV Writer Julie Benson wrote: "Got this disturbing news from my Atlanta friend whose background on Tulsa King this wk."

"The casting agent quit because she was so disgusted. My friend is feeling anxious about working now. @TheSlyStallone, what do you have to say for yourself, sir? Beyond disappointed, I'm livid."

The Rocky actor, 77, plays Dwight "The General" Mandfredi in Tulsa King, a character recently released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence.

The statement, posted on the social media platform on 8 April, comes after Casting Director Rose Locke, who was working on Tulsa King, quit the series.

Benson's X post also included screenshots of a Facebook upload that accused Stallone of referring to the background actors with abusive comments and asking Director Craig Zisk: "What the F*** is happening with these F****** ugly backgrounds?"

"He and the director proceeded to call certain people terrible names and laughed at them. 'Tub of lard,' 'fat guy with a cane' and was making fun of their weight and handicaps," the Facebook post alleged.

On the CL Casting Facebook page, a background actor who worked on the series claimed: "I was there, right behind Mr. Stallone. He shouted to the director to come over here. Lots of F-bombs dropped."

"Stallone was very upset with the look of the background actors. Said they were hideous and old and fat. Next thing, people are being told to go back to holding, and younger people are being brought in."

