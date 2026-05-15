Expenses and rising prices in today's world are a reality, which is why some people may find themselves dealing with debt. Therefore, it is important for individuals to spend their money wisely, especially when payday arrives. Financial adviser Dave Ramsey outlined three essential priorities for such situations.

He mentioned three things a debt-burdened individual should focus on once they receive their paycheck on The Ramsey Show. The most essential priority is to ensure there is food on the table.

'The first thing you do when money comes into the household, without exception, you buy groceries. Not restaurants, you buy groceries for your family. Your family eats before you do anything,' Ramsey said.

Why Food Tops the List

Prioritizing food above everything else for those dealing with debt and on a tight budget is a no-brainer. It is essential for survival and can also prevent additional unwanted expenses such as hospitalization or medication.

Sacrificing nutrition could lead to physical and mental health issues. Not only would this create potential extra expenses, but it could also compromise the health of the breadwinner. In worst-case scenarios, it may reduce an individual's ability to work or even lead to unemployment depending on the illness.

Make Sure to Keep the Lights On

Ramsey names electricity as the second most important thing to settle on a tight budget. This is understandable since it complements food, his first-mentioned priority.

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'The next thing you do is you keep the lights and the electricity on. You have to have that to operate,' the radio personality said.

Linking electricity to the first priority, which was food, there is a relationship. Electricity is needed to ensure that food doesn't go to waste. Aside from that, it is equally essential to power appliances to maintain a person's health.

Ramsey explained that even during hard times, these are two things that anyone can prioritize – even in dire situations.

'Almost everyone, even in a horrible crisis, can put the money together to do those two things,' Ramsey said.

Roof Over Your Head Matters

Ramsey advised that making sure a person can pay the rent is the third priority when spending your paycheck wisely. This ensures that an individual and their family have a roof over their heads, providing protection and security.

'The next thing you do is stay current on the rent, so you're not freaking homeless, period,' Ramsey quipped.

He understands that some may prioritize cars over rent. To be clear, he says it could be a priority but only after the first three priorities he enumerated.

'The next thing after the rent is the car. Not the car and then the rent. You keep rent current. Because if they take the car, you at least have a place to live,' he explained.

Ramsey's advice for dealing with debt stems from a budgeting strategy he calls the 'Four Walls'. This approach is designed to help anyone manage a financial crisis while ensuring their family's essential needs are met.

Ramsey's 'Four Walls' cover the most basic expenses necessary to keep a family afloat: food, utilities, shelter, and transportation.

For those still uncertain about Ramsey's advice, there's another simple way to approach debt struggles. Look at each expense and ask if it's something you can live without. This helps identify whether it is an essential need or not.