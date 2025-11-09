In 2019, Brazilian environmentalist Caetano Scannavino found himself at the centre of an extraordinary political storm. The veteran activist, who has spent decades protecting the Amazon rainforest, was falsely accused by then-president Jair Bolsonaro of setting fire to it — a claim that threatened to destroy both his reputation and his life's work.

The accusation came as fires swept across the Amazon, drawing global outrage over Brazil's environmental policies.

Bolsonaro, facing mounting criticism, alleged that environmental groups had deliberately set the blazes to undermine his government and even claimed that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio had financed them.

Although there was no evidence to support the claim, the damage was immediate.

Scannavino's non-profit organisation, Saúde e Alegria (Health and Happiness), which provides healthcare and supports sustainable livelihoods in the Amazon, was suddenly under scrutiny.

'Those first few days were terrible,' Scannavino told the Associated Press.

He recalled how the hostility and suspicion that initially surrounded his team gradually gave way to curiosity and support, as people began to learn more about their work and the purpose behind their organisation.

False Claims, Real Consequences

Four volunteer firefighters linked to the organisation were jailed for two days before being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Police raided the group's offices in Santarém, Pará state, and anonymous threats soon followed.

At one point, Scannavino's car was set on fire.

Bolsonaro's unfounded accusation, intended to discredit NGOs, instead drew global attention to the man at the centre of it.

Among those who took notice was Leonardo DiCaprio — the very person Bolsonaro had accused of bankrolling the fires.

DiCaprio's Support

The Oscar-winning actor, known for his long-standing environmental advocacy, publicly denied Bolsonaro's claim. But after learning about Scannavino's work, DiCaprio decided to support his organisation through Re:wild, a conservation group he co-founded.

'When the accusations emerged, DiCaprio came out to say he was not funding us, but added we deserved his support after he saw our work,' Scannavino said.

'I've never met him, but he gives us support and uses his social media to show what this partnership does.'

Over the past five years, the partnership has strengthened Saúde e Alegria's ability to fund community-based projects in the rainforest, helping local residents develop sustainable businesses while protecting the environment.

From Scandal To Sustainability

One of the flagship projects DiCaprio helped fund is the Forest Economy EcoCenter in Santarém — a hub where communities process, store and sell forest products such as oils, nuts and fruit.

The initiative, which cost about £950,000 (5M Brazilian Reals) and was mostly financed by Brazil's Amazon Fund with contributions from Germany and Norway, aims to prove that conservation can also drive local economic growth.

Scannavino, who began his work in the Amazon in the late 1980s, says the partnership turned a moment of crisis into an opportunity.

'Usually people get away from you if such a big target appears on your back. It was the opposite with us. Eventually, the accusations went away, the firefighters were released, and people were curious about us — including DiCaprio', he said.

Looking Ahead To Cop30

Scannavino travelled this week from Santarém to Belem, the capital of Pará state, where the United Nations' COP30 climate conference will take place next week. He is expected to meet Re:wild representatives, and possibly DiCaprio himself, during the event.

In a recent Instagram post, DiCaprio urged world leaders attending COP30 to ensure that those defending nature receive the resources they need. 'I urge leaders to unite and meet the moment,' he wrote. 'Our future depends on it.'

For Scannavino, what began as a damaging accusation has since come to symbolise resilience and renewal.

The incident, once a threat to his life's work, ultimately reinforced his commitment to the Amazon's communities and strengthened the mission of his organisation.