Taylor Swift is reportedly turning her latest late-night studio session in New York into a very personal wedding gesture for Travis Kelce, with sources claiming the singer is secretly recording a love song for the NFL star ahead of their rumoured nuptials.

Her overnight visit to Electric Lady Studios this week fuelled the chatter and sparked fresh speculation that the track could double as a secret gift to her fiancé.

Swift and Kelce have spent months at the centre of breathless wedding rumours, with reports pointing to a tightly guarded celebration, shifting venue talk and a heavy cloak of secrecy around the guest list.

Taylor Swift Secret Gift To NFL Star Revealed

The clearest claim so far comes from an unnamed source, which said Swift has been 'creating a beautiful love song for her future husband' and has been working on it 'for the past few weeks.'

The same source described the track as 'a sweet ballad' with 'a hypnotic chorus,' and said the lyrics would nod to 'what makes their relationship click' as well as 'special, private moments' the couple have shared.

Another insider, also said she is not inclined to share such a project widely if it is truly intended for Kelce, adding that it is 'just not her style.' It is a neat reminder that, for all the fan theories, there is a hard line between what is being whispered and what is actually confirmed.

Still, the studio visit gives the rumour mill plenty to chew on. TMZ reported that Swift arrived at Electric Lady Studios on Monday evening and did not leave until around 6am on Tuesday, suggesting a marathon session rather than a quick stop-in. E! News likewise reported the overnight recording stretch, which naturally set off the familiar 'new album incoming' chatter, because of course it did.

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Wedding Plans And A Surprise Song For NFL Star

The wedding talk has become almost as watched as the music itself. Reports have suggested a large-scale celebration could happen at Madison Square Garden on 3 July, while other accounts have pointed to a smaller ceremony first at Swift's Rhode Island estate.

There have also been claims that some guests were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements, a detail that fits the couple's obsession with keeping the whole thing under wraps.

Against that backdrop, the idea of a song as a wedding gift feels less like a random flourish and more like exactly the kind of theatrical move Swift would make, if she were minded to make one.

The reported plan also invites an obvious comparison with Blake Shelton's wedding song for Gwen Stefani, 'We Can Reach the Stars.' It is a slightly heavy-handed parallel, but it does make the broader point that musicians often turn private milestones into public keepsakes, sometimes with grace and sometimes with a bit of chaos.

There is also a talk, that Swift could perform the song at the reception before releasing it publicly on the same day. Another source, however, urged caution and said the details around anything she records for Kelce remain tightly guarded. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

What The Latest Sighting Means

Swift seems to be handling the run-up to her wedding with an unusual calm, at least outwardly. She does 'not seem stressed about the wedding or details at all' and that it has been 'business as usual' for her. That may or may not be the whole story, but it fits the picture of someone who knows exactly how to keep people guessing.

Kelce, meanwhile, has been spotted out with friends in Los Angeles, while reports from Rhode Island have described increased activity around Swift's mansion and a handful of guests on the property.

The whole thing has taken on the strange energy of a star-level scavenger hunt, with fans trying to decode every flight, studio session and balcony sighting for clues. Swift has built a career on controlling the narrative, and she is doing it again now, only this time the stakes are higher and the curtain is drawn even tighter.