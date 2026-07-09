Ryan Fitzpatrick has revealed why he became emotional at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, admitting he was 'teary' while addressing several viral rumours that spread online after the couple's private ceremony.

During a rapid-fire interview with Access Hollywood, the former NFL quarterback confirmed he became emotional as Swift walked down the aisle to Love Story, saying: 'Oh, no doubt. I was teary.' He also answered some of the internet's biggest questions about the wedding, confirming which widely shared claims were true, dismissing others as false, and making clear when he could not verify what had happened.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Separates Fact From Fiction

Following the wedding, social media users circulated numerous claims about the ceremony, ranging from the music played during the vows to the roles of celebrity guests.

One of the most widely shared rumours suggested Swift walked down the aisle to her 2008 hit Love Story.

Asked whether that was true, Fitzpatrick replied: 'Yes, and I may have cried. It was very emotional and also very fun and funny, too. So it had all the feels.'

Another viral claim suggested Swift's cats served as ring bearers. Fitzpatrick dismissed that rumour, replying: 'That one is false.'

He also rejected speculation that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the wedding ring to Kelce during the ceremony.

'That one is also false,' he said.

Travis Kelce's Emotional Moment Remains Unclear

Read more Travis Kelce's 'Protect You Forever' Promise Left Taylor Swift Emotional During Wedding Vows, Insider Claims Travis Kelce's 'Protect You Forever' Promise Left Taylor Swift Emotional During Wedding Vows, Insider Claims

Another question centred on who became more emotional while exchanging vows.

Asked whether Kelce appeared more emotional than Swift, Fitzpatrick answered: 'That would be true.'

However, when asked whether Kelce actually cried, Fitzpatrick said he could not say for certain.

'You know, I was kind of far away. It might have been sweat that got in his eyes. I'm not sure, but yeah, it was kind of far away, so I can't tell you 100%,'' he said.

His response marked the only rumour he neither confirmed nor rejected outright.

Fitzpatrick Shares More Details About the Reception

Fitzpatrick also offered further insight into the celebration during an earlier interview with People, describing the wedding as 'unbelievable' and saying he felt 'very privileged' to attend with his wife, Liza Barber.

He said guests were surprised when Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, calling the moment one that left everyone 'floored'.

According to Fitzpatrick, the reception also featured performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, while guests enjoyed games and luxury raffle prizes from Dior and Chanel.

He added that he and his wife spent much of the evening on the dance floor and were still recovering several days after the celebration.

Nearly 1,000 Guests Attended the Celebration

Fitzpatrick said the wedding brought together nearly 1,000 guests while maintaining a personal atmosphere centred on Swift and Kelce's relationship.

His comments have provided one of the most detailed first-hand accounts to emerge publicly from inside the celebration as the couple continue to keep much of the event private.

Fitzpatrick's Rare Insight Into the Private Celebration

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have largely kept details of their wedding private, Fitzpatrick's interviews with Access Hollywood and People have answered several questions that gained traction online after the ceremony. By confirming some claims, rejecting others and acknowledging where he could not be certain, the former quarterback has offered one of the clearest first-hand accounts yet of one of the year's most talked-about celebrity weddings.