Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were married in a tightly guarded ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden on Friday, but within 24 hours the high-profile wedding was being publicly branded a 'tacky, childish, narcissistic spectacle of utter trash' by a newspaper columnist who also predicted the couple would one day divorce.

The months of breathless coverage of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce as the world's most-watched celebrity pairing. The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who reportedly became engaged in August, chose one of the most recognisable arenas in the United States for their private nuptials, shutting down surrounding streets and ramping up security. That decision, as much as the marriage itself, has now become the flashpoint for a fierce media backlash that says as much about the culture around them as it does about the couple.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Branded 'Spectacle'

On Saturday, Maureen Callahan used her Daily Mail column to launch a blistering attack on the newlyweds' choice of venue and the scale of the operation required to pull it off in midtown Manhattan. Her column ran under the lengthy headline: 'Sorry, but Taylor Swift's wedding was a tacky, childish, narcissistic spectacle of utter trash... now we all know what comes next.'

Callahan argued that for a billionaire artist who frequently asks for privacy, staging a wedding at Madison Square Garden and closing off parts of New York was an act of self-indulgence rather than romance. If Taylor Swift had genuinely wanted to be left alone, she wrote, the singer could have chartered a private island or held the ceremony at one of her properties across the United States instead of choosing one of the busiest corners of the city.

She went further, giving a diagnosis that is as personal as it is provocative. 'Taylor Swift, in my opinion, is a narcissist,' Callahan wrote, insisting that the scale and placement of the wedding had dragged the public into what should have been an intimate moment. 'We know. All too regrettably, because she made this spectacle all of our business. ... If and when she ever requests privacy again when she gets pregnant, gives birth, possibly divorces the answer will be a resounding no.'

The prediction of a future divorce from Travis Kelce sits squarely in the realm of speculation. Nothing of the sort has been suggested by the couple, and there is no evidence in the public domain to support Callahan's forecast. For now it remains one columnist's opinion, not an established trajectory, and should be taken with a measure of caution.

Prenup, Phones And A Future Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Film

Reports ahead of the ceremony suggested Swift and Kelce had signed an 'ironclad' prenuptial agreement, said to have been drawn up by Swift's father. Between them, the pair are understood to command a combined fortune in the region of $2 billion. That financial backdrop inevitably coloured discussion of the wedding, with attention quickly turning to how their brand might be managed and monetised around the event.

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Inside the Garden, guests were reportedly given a set of strict rules. Chief among them was a ban on mobile phones and personal video recordings. Rather than invite hundreds of competing lenses into the room, Swift is said to have had her own production team capture the day professionally, with the expectation that the footage could later be cut into a special release.

Skip Bayless, who on Saturday offered a characteristically sardonic take on social media. Responding to reports of the no-phones rule and the professional filming, Bayless suggested the wedding itself could become a commercial project, following Swift's recent success turning her Eras Tour into a global box office phenomenon.

'Can't wait for the theatrical release of the heavily edited, tightly scripted 'behind-the-scenes' wedding movie, soon followed by streaming drop,' he wrote. 'The 26 mil they just donated to charities will seem like chicken feed compared to movie profits. Blockbuster wedding! Bravo!'

The reference to $26 million relates to donations the couple reportedly made to various charities before the ceremony. Bayless's argument, stripped of the showmanship, is that any future film based on the wedding could more than cover that outlay and then some. None of this has been confirmed by Swift's camp or Kelce's team, and there is no official word that a wedding documentary is actually planned, so all talk of a 'theatrical release' remains speculative.

There is, however, a pattern that makes the idea tempting for commentators. Swift has repeatedly turned private or semi-private moments into carefully produced content, from tour films to behind-the-scenes specials, with extraordinary commercial success. To critics such as Callahan, the decision to lock away guests' phones while rolling professional cameras only underlines their claim that the line between personal life and product has almost vanished.

Supporters of Taylor and Travis would reasonably counter that a couple of their profile is entitled to control how and when images from their wedding emerge, especially in an era where one guest's blurry clip can ricochet around the internet in minutes. On that view, collecting footage centrally is not proof of narcissism but a form of damage limitation.

With the confetti now swept up, the focus for Kelce will shift back to football as he returns to preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming season following the honeymoon. For Swift, the conversation around whether her marriage was an overblown spectacle or simply a famous woman getting married in a famous building is unlikely to end quickly. For now, the only certainty is that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce remain exactly what they were before the vows were exchanged a lightning rod for every unresolved argument about fame, money and how much is too much.