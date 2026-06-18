Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly scrapped plans to marry at a seaside resort in Rhode Island and, as of mid‑June 2026, have switched their wedding to New York's Madison Square Garden after details of the original venue leaked, according to US entertainment reports about the closely guarded Taylor Swift wedding.

For context, the couple's nuptials have been the worst‑kept secret in pop‑culture for months. Swift, 36, and Kelce, also 36, got engaged in August 2025 and have since been trailed by near‑constant speculation over when and where they would tie the knot. The pair, who split their time between her homes and his NFL schedule, have largely avoided confirming anything, leaving sites such as TMZ, In Touch and Page Six to feed a steady drip of anonymous briefings.

Read more Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Pop Star Reportedly 'Struggling' With Plans Amid Pressure For Perfection Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Pop Star Reportedly 'Struggling' With Plans Amid Pressure For Perfection

Taylor Swift Quietly Abandons Ocean House Ceremony, Reports Say

According to a 18 June report from TMZ, Swift and Kelce originally planned to exchange vows at Ocean House, a five‑star hotel in Westerly, Rhode Island, not far from the singer's much‑photographed mansion on the coast.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said the couple had even locked in a specific date: 13 June, a nod to Taylor Swift's oft‑referenced lucky number. Planning allegedly went far enough that a full fireworks display was booked for the reception.

By mid‑May, however, those arrangements were suddenly pulled. TMZ reports that the fireworks company was informed the Rhode Island wedding was off and that the celebration had been shifted to New York. The insiders quoted by the outlet say Swift and Kelce 'bailed after word got out about the venue.'

The choice of Ocean House would have made symbolic sense. As recounted by multiple reports, it is a grand, historic property close to Swift's own home, the same stretch of Rhode Island coastline that inspired her song Last Great American Dynasty. A wedding there would have tied the biggest day of her personal life to a place that has already become part of her myth‑making.

Instead, the security threat apparently trumped the romance. Once the location was out in the wild, the couple are said to have concluded that keeping uninvited guests and lenses away from the ceremony would be a nightmare.

Representatives for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not commented publicly on the Ocean House claims or the change of plans. Ocean House itself has not been quoted in the reports, and there is no on‑record confirmation from the venue.

Prince Of Pop Venues: Taylor Swift Wedding Rumoured To Land At MSG

The news came after In Touch reported on 5 June that Swift and Kelce now intend to marry at Madison Square Garden in New York over the Fourth of July weekend, with 3 July touted as the new date.

That detail was picked up by Page Six and TMZ, which both described MSG as the couple's updated choice for a much bigger, more bombastic celebration. The New York arena is already a landmark in Swift's career history, and using it as a wedding site would lean into the couple's willingness to turn their relationship into a kind of stadium‑scale spectacle.

The reports suggest a broad outline rather than a full running order: Ocean House out, MSG in, and the wedding itself morphing from a coastal, high‑end resort affair into something closer to a pop‑culture event.

Even that, though, has not stopped fresh rumours from piling on.

TMZ has also pointed to a spike in activity at Swift's Rhode Island property in recent days, noting what it called 'plenty of comings and goings' at the mansion that sits just down the road from Ocean House. According to the outlet, everyone spotted entering or leaving has been a woman, fuelling guesses that a pre‑wedding bachelorette gathering, or even a small private ceremony, might be happening there ahead of the bigger New York party.

A now‑deleted TikTok, reposted on X and described in the coverage, appeared to show a woman resembling Swift standing on the balcony of the oceanside house in white, flanked by three friends wearing black. Separately, TMZ said video from the same location seemed to capture Swift's childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard on the balcony holding a young child, consistent with the fact she welcomed a baby in 2025.

👀 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion is buzzing with pre-wedding activity.



Everything we know: https://t.co/xmHLHkF7wI pic.twitter.com/ZHg3PDnibS — TMZ (@TMZ) June 18, 2026

Again, none of this has been confirmed by Swift's team. But it is exactly the sort of thing the Swiftie internet lives for, so of course it went mad.

Security Fears Push Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Rewrite The Script

For starters, this is not just a story about fittings and flower arrangements. It is about security and control.

TMZ reported that there has been an increased security presence at Swift's Rhode Island mansion, which she bought in 2013. The outlet described an armed guard stationed by the gate and two additional guards using binoculars to monitor the public beach directly in front of the property.

Those sorts of details help explain why the leaked Ocean House booking appears to have spooked the couple, if the anonymous sources are to be believed. An open‑air luxury hotel on the US east coast in high summer is a dream for guests, but a headache if you are trying to keep drones, paparazzi and over‑excited fans at bay.

A venue like Madison Square Garden, by contrast, is built to lock things down. It is designed for mass events, for metal detectors and back‑of‑house corridors, for staff who are used to moving high‑value people in and out without too much drama. In blunt terms, it is harder to crash.

At the same time, the couple appear determined to carve out at least a sliver of normal pre‑wedding life. While Swift's Rhode Island home buzzed with what looked suspiciously like bridal‑party energy, Kelce was thousands of miles away having a stereotypical lads' night.

TMZ spotted the Kansas City Chiefs star at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday 17 June. He was there with his brother Jason Kelce, teammate and friend Ross Travis, and comedian Druski, a line‑up that reads like a roll call of the usual Kelce orbit. If that was not a bachelor outing, it was a very good imitation.

Whether they ultimately walk down an aisle in Rhode Island, New York or somewhere nobody has guessed yet remains unverified. What is clear is that even a Taylor Swift wedding cannot outrun the modern fame machine; it can only keep rewriting the plan as the leaks roll in.