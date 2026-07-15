Pop-rock musician Este Haim has playfully dashed the hopes of fans eager for a glimpse behind the curtain of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent nuptials, insisting that the true details of the private Madison Square Garden ceremony will remain under wraps for decades.

In a candid interview with Access Hollywood, the HAIM bassist, a longtime collaborator and close confidante of the 'Love Story' singer, firmly declined to offer any insider accounts from the 3 July festivities. While the wedding has become a focal point of global pop-culture obsession, Haim is seemingly determined to protect her friend's privacy. She hinted that any potential revelations are strictly off-limits, telling interviewers that the public would simply have to wait for the distant future to learn the real story.

'I think we will leave that for a future tell-all when I am 90,' Haim stated during the broadcast. 'We will talk about that in, like, 50 years.'

Her refusal to spill the beans highlights the protective nature of Swift's inner circle, even as the global fascination with the pop star's marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end continues to build. The ceremony itself, held at the iconic Madison Square Garden, served as the ultimate private summit for the couple, with Haim and her sisters among the select few invited to witness the union. While the world speculates, Haim's light-hearted dismissal ensures that the specifics of the reception and the guests who attended remain a mystery known only to the couple's trusted inner sanctum.

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Este Haim Guards Taylor Swift Wedding Secrets

She attended the star-studded wedding celebrations with her sisters, 37-year-old Danielle Haim and 34-year-old Alana Haim. Along with Este, they make up the pop-rock musician trio HAIM, per the outlet. Taylor, 36, reportedly shares a close friendship with all three of them, and they have often been spotted hanging out together.

According to People, they have attended several Kansas City Chiefs games over the past couple of years with the singer to support her now-husband.

The sisters were also spotted at the Grammy-winning singer's birthday celebrations.

HAIM Sisters Maintain Close Taylor Swift Friendship

The loyalty clearly flows both ways, as Taylor attended Este's New Year's Eve wedding to Jonathan Levin. The professional connection is equally strong, with the sisters' band opening for many of Taylor's Eras Tour dates, per the outlet.

Este has previously gushed about her admiration for the pop star. Speaking in an interview with FASHION Magazine, she offered high praise for her friend.

'[Taylor's] the best, and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had,' Este said. 'She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang,' she added.

Este Haim Discusses Viral DIY NBA Outfits

The eldest Haim sister also spoke about how she, Alana, and Taylor created the DIY shirts they were seen rocking while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 10. Fans had noticed the matching looks, and Este gave the credit to the bride.

'Taylor is a genius,' she told People, before adding, 'She was the one who came up with the idea, and Alana was the one who executed it.'

'I just was the body, the vessel that housed the shirt,' she concluded.

Este Haim Shares Wedding Advice For Bride

Este, a newlywed herself, had some important advice for her friend before her friend walked down the aisle over the Fourth of July weekend. Speaking to People last month, she shared the guidance she provided.

'Have as much fun as possible. Just enjoy it,' she shared.

Este added that new brides should 'just take it in for a second and just have the best time. Have so much fun.'

'All those people might not be in the same room ever again,' she concluded. It is a sentiment that likely resonates now that the ceremony has passed, marking the end of a whirlwind season of celebration.