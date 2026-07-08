Kayla Nicole was photographed looking relaxed in Los Angeles on Monday, 6 July, in her first public sighting since ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce married Taylor Swift in a star-studded New York wedding that dominated headlines over the holiday weekend.

Kayla Nicole Steps Out After Kelce–Swift Wedding

For context, the 34-year-old sports journalist and fitness influencer was pictured walking solo in LA only days after Kelce and Swift's highly publicised ceremony and celebration at Madison Square Garden, which drew a guest list packed with celebrities, athletes and close friends.

In photos obtained by a US outlet, Nicole cut a calm figure in a coordinated emerald green workout set, pairing a sports bra-style crop top with matching high-waisted biker shorts that showed off her gym-honed frame.

She finished the look with black slip-on trainers, a quilted black crossbody bag and a black headband holding back her shoulder-length hair, keeping accessories to a minimum with a bracelet and a watch and opting for a fresh-faced, light-makeup look in the California sun.

The sighting matters because of timing, not drama. Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, and Swift, now one of the most powerful figures in pop and streaming, had just capped a multi-day wedding celebration in New York after fans tracked their relationship from podcast anecdotes to Super Bowl kisses to an MSG blowout described as a 'royal wedding.'

While attention fixated on leaks from inside the arena and which A-listers made the cut, a different corner of the internet was quietly asking a more nosy question, namely, how Kelce's former long-term partner was handling the spectacle.

Therapy Rumours, 'Look At Her' Posts And Kayla Nicole's Keyword Moment

The news came after Nicole appeared to acknowledge, or at least nod toward, the noise surrounding her ex's wedding without naming anyone directly. On Friday, 3 July, she shared an image on Instagram Stories of what looked like a sunset over the New York City skyline and overlaid it with the words 'Look at her...,' a short caption that, predictably, set off speculation about who exactly 'her' was meant to be.

The post arrived just as Kelce and Swift's Madison Square Garden celebrations were peaking, so the timing did most of the work for social media detectives.

That single phrase, 'look at her,' is what pushed the therapy rumours and coping narratives into overdrive, with fans projecting their own readings onto a woman who has consistently refused to spell things out.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify any claims about private therapy or specific coping strategies, so take everything lightly.

Nicole did not reference Kelce, Swift or the wedding in the post, and there is no evidence that the Story was aimed at the newlyweds, beyond the internet's favourite sport, which is connecting dots that might not actually belong to the same puzzle.

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Still, the combination of a New York skyline, a soft-focus caption and her first proper public reappearance in LA days later has fed a narrative of a woman choosing her peace while the circus plays out elsewhere.

She was holding only her phone and what looked like a water bottle as she walked, a small, almost mundane detail fans seized on as proof that she looked 'unbothered,' a word that has become social shorthand for, 'I see the s**, I am simply choosing not to engage.'

Whether that is accurate or just wishful thinking from followers who relate to the ex-girlfriend in a global love story is a different question.

How The Kelce–Nicole Relationship Unravelled Before Taylor Swift

To recall, Nicole and Kelce dated on and off for around five years after she first slid into his Instagram DMs in 2017, and the pair officially ended their relationship in May 2022, according to previous reports and Nicole's own public timeline.

By the time Swift entered the picture in the summer of 2023, Kelce was already established as a central figure in the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty and a breakout celebrity in his own right, while Nicole was carving out a career as a presenter, influencer and YouTuber.

Swift and Kelce's romance accelerated quickly once it went public, with sightings at Chiefs games and Swift's Eras Tour shows feeding daily coverage, before he proposed two years later at his Missouri home.

Their MSG wedding weekend, including a rehearsal-style event and large-scale celebration, sealed the arc that had been playing out across social feeds and gossip columns for months. Against that backdrop, Nicole inevitably found herself pulled back into the narrative whenever she posted anything remotely interpretative.

Over the past year, she has repeatedly faced accusations from online critics who claimed she was firing off subliminal shots at the couple, pointing to her captions, liked posts or follow behaviour as supposed evidence.

The criticism has been noisy enough that her comments section often turned into a referendum on whether an ex is allowed to be online without everything being read as coded messaging. That is the slightly mad environment she has been moving through, and it explains why one short Story can become a think-piece in minutes.