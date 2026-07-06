Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly house hunting in New York City after their wedding at Madison Square Garden, with the newlyweds said to want a shared home that feels like both of theirs, not just Swift's. According to a source quoted by Rob Shuter, the pair are staying at Swift's Manhattan property for now, but are looking for a fresh start together in the city.

Newlyweds Reportedly House Hunting In New York

The news came after Swift and Kelce were reported to have tied the knot in New York last week, turning months of speculation into a very public, very on-brand celebrity spectacle. It was reported that the pair officially married at Madison Square Garden, with Swift's publicist confirming the ceremony and saying the couple wore Christian Dior.

Now the focus, has shifted from the wedding itself to the house that comes after it. Rob Shuter's Substack reported that the couple have begun quietly searching for their first shared home in New York City, with the key point being that they do not want to settle into a place that belongs only to Swift's past.

'They don't want to live in Taylor's house,' one source told the outlet. 'They want a home that represents their marriage. Every room, every decision, every memory should belong equally to both of them.'

Another insider claimed the current Manhattan arrangement is temporary and that Swift's home reflects life before Kelce entered it.

Read more Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Already Married'? Private Jet Clues, Tennessee Rumours and Marriage Mystery Explained Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Already Married'? Private Jet Clues, Tennessee Rumours and Marriage Mystery Explained

Taylor And Travis Want A Shared Future

The couple's relationship has been followed with the sort of microscopic attention usually reserved for royal scandals or transfer sagas. In June, reports said wedding plans were already under way at Madison Square Garden, with one event for about 100 guests and another larger celebration for roughly 1,000.

Later, the pair were said to have wed at the venue, which was enough to make the whole thing feel slightly mad, in the glamorous, overexposed way only superstar couples can manage.

The house hunt itself is being framed by sources as less about prestige and more about a clean break. According to Rob Shuter's report, friends say the couple have been exploring downtown Manhattan neighbourhoods while weighing privacy, security, space to entertain and room for the family they hope to build.

The same report says they are trying to balance Swift's music career with Kelce's football commitments, a detail that sounds practical enough to be believable, even if the full picture remains unconfirmed.

One insider put it this way. 'This isn't about buying the most expensive address in New York. It's about finding the place where they'll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.'

This is the sort of line celebrity PR machines love to float, but it also fits the image the couple have cultivated so far, two high-profile careers, one relationship, and a lot of pressure to make the next chapter look effortless.

Why The House Hunt Matters

The reported search matters because it hints at what comes after the headlines die down. Swift has long had a tightly managed private world, while Kelce has built a public identity that leans more open, more easygoing, more sportingly chaotic. A shared home would have to sit somewhere between those two rhythms, which is no small ask in New York, where privacy is expensive and attention follows almost everywhere.

It also suggests the pair are trying, if the sources are right, to build something ordinary inside an absurdly unordinary life. That is the odd little trick celebrity couples always seem to chase. They want the front door, the kitchen, the holidays, the boring stuff, while the rest of the world keeps turning it into a headline. Whether they find the right place downtown or somewhere quieter, the stakes are bigger than décor. They are looking for a life that does not feel borrowed.