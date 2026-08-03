Ariana Grande's team confirmed she will step back from public life once her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends, following weeks of intense scrutiny over her weight that intensified with the release of her 'Petal' music video.

The announcement arrives days after Instagram attached a warning label to the video itself. Grande has not addressed the criticism directly, though an anonymous fan account is circulating claims that go further than anything her team has said publicly.

Hiatus Confirmed Amid Ongoing Public Scrutiny

A representative for Grande told PEOPLE she will take a 'step back from visibility' after completing her current tour, citing 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. The statement stopped short of naming a specific cause.

Online commentators have widely speculated the scrutiny relates to Grande's apparent weight loss, a subject of sustained online debate since the release of her new music. Grande has continued performing scheduled dates in the meantime, including three shows in Chicago this week.

Ariana Grande has dropped out of ‘Sunday in the Park with George.’ (via PEOPLE)



They also report that Grande plans to “take a step back from public visibility” after the end of her tour following “intensified public scrutiny.”



(https://t.co/nvxcwQts4S) pic.twitter.com/ST2XHzL5mD — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2026

Petal Video Triggers Instagram Warning and Public Debate

The renewed controversy followed the release of Grande's eighth studio album, 'Petal', on 31 July 2026, and its accompanying music video. Instagram placed a community note on the video warning viewers that its content discusses body image and eating disorders.

The response online was swift and polarised. The video's top YouTube comment, liked more than 62,000 times, argued the concern was not about wanting 'the old Ariana back' but about wanting her 'to be healthy'. Actress Jameela Jamil reportedly called Grande's appearance 'dangerous' in a since-deleted Instagram comment, criticising Grande's team for allegedly failing to intervene, while commentator Meghan McCain called it 'very, VERY sad' on X.

Grande has pushed back against similar commentary before. During the 'Wicked: For Good' press tour in November 2025, she resurfaced a year-old interview clip on Instagram Stories, captioning it a 'loving reminder to all', according to Socialite Life. In April 2023, she told TikTok viewers people should be 'gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies'.

Fan Account Claims Remain Unverified

Separately, an anonymous Instagram account is circulating claims that go further than anything confirmed by Grande's team. The account posted a photograph it said showed Grande leaving soundcheck on 2 August alongside her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, whose relationship with Grande has been independently confirmed, and described itself as having spent the day with 'Grande, Ricky, and Ari's team'.

The same post claimed 'sources close to Ariana' told the account she is considering leaving music for now, framing 'Petal' as a symbolic farewell tied to the album's flower imagery. It further claimed she feels 'sad' and 'betrayed', and that Alvarez has been supporting her decision to step back.

None of these specific claims have been corroborated by Grande, her representatives, or any credible outlet. The account's author has not been identified, the subject's face was obscured in the photograph, and no news organisation has independently verified either the image or the claimed conversations. These are unverified social media claims and should be treated as such.

#INFO: Selon un compte lié à Ariana et Ricky, Ariana est actuellement mentalement dévastée et très triste. Son équipe et sa famille la soutiennent plus que jamais en raison du harcèlement constant qu'elle subit.



« Ariana a mis tous ses projets en pause, aussi bien dans la… pic.twitter.com/sxJHfOXwec — Ariana Grande Belgium ꕤ (@TeamArianaBE) August 3, 2026

No Confirmation of Cause Despite Consistent Pattern

Read more Ariana Grande Is 'Possibly Dying in Front of Us', Warns Jameela Jamil After 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Alarm Ariana Grande Is 'Possibly Dying in Front of Us', Warns Jameela Jamil After 'Petal' Music Video Sparks Alarm

It remains unconfirmed whether Grande or her team directly linked the hiatus to the weight commentary, despite the timing. Her representative's phrase, 'ongoing public scrutiny', is broad enough to cover the criticism, the community note, and years of tabloid attention without specifying which has weighed heaviest.

Grande has not commented on the Jamil or McCain remarks, nor on the fan account's claims. The confirmed facts remain limited: a hiatus is coming, the criticism over her weight has been sustained and public, and everything beyond that remains speculation dressed up as insider knowledge.