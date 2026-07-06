Taylor Swift fans waiting outside Madison Square Garden after the singer's reported lavish wedding to Travis Kelce were treated to a surprise when a catering van handed out pastries.

The moment, captured in a viral social media video, unfolded shortly after the couple's 3 July wedding celebrations. A white van marked 'SP Bakery Distributors Inc.' stopped near crowds of Swifties who had gathered outside the venue in the hope of catching a glimpse of the newlyweds or celebrity guests.

Fans Celebrate Surprise Pastries

Excitement erupted outside Madison Square Garden when someone inside the white catering van lifted a pastry box towards the window, prompting one eager Swiftie to shout: 'Throw it! I'll catch it!'

Before the mystery dessert could be tossed into the crowd, a police officer stepped in to collect the box and handed it to fans. Hoping to secure one of the treats, the man filming the viral video pleaded: 'Officer, I deserve it. May I please have it?' He was later seen celebrating after receiving a pastry.

At another point in the clip, the fan jokingly asked the caterer to give a thumbs-up if the wedding cake was chocolate or a thumbs-down if it was vanilla, adding to the light-hearted atmosphere surrounding the giveaway.

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One of the most memorable moments came when the fan excitedly exclaimed: 'Oh my God, guys, we're having Taylor Swift dessert!' The line quickly became the defining quote from the viral video shared by Chris, known as @notanothergay on social media.

The treats appeared to be glazed pastries with a sweet filling rather than slices of wedding cake.

While many fans believed they were leftovers from Swift and Kelce's reception, neither the bakery nor the wedding organisers has confirmed any connection to the celebration.

Swifties Revel In Their Sweet Surprise

The video quickly spread across social media, with fans saying the unexpected giveaway felt like the closest thing to attending the couple's star-studded wedding.

'If dessert was included I definitely would've made the trip to Madison Square Garden,' one viewer joked, while another admitted: 'That dude is being too extra but I too would be giddy over free dessert.'

Others leaned into the moment's collectible value. 'THAT BOX SHOULD'VE GONE TO THE MUSEUM,' one fan declared, while another quipped: 'She literally said let them eat the cake. I'm so jealous.'

Whether or not the pastries actually came from the wedding reception, the giveaway became one of the most unexpected viral moments to emerge from Swift and Kelce's reported wedding, delighting fans who had gathered outside the venue.

Wedding Buzz Continues

The pastry giveaway became the latest viral moment to emerge from Swift and Kelce's reported star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden, where reports claimed around 1,000 guests from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment gathered to celebrate the couple's marriage.

According to the reports, Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honour and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was Best Man.

The newlyweds also reportedly exchanged vows lasting around 20 minutes each, with insiders claiming Kelce became emotional as Swift sang part of hers.

Guests were also reportedly treated to performances by Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, adding to what has been described as one of the year's biggest celebrity celebrations.

Outside the venue, Swifties sang 'Love Story' while hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds or their celebrity guests. By the end of the night, however, it was the surprise pastry giveaway that had become the celebration's final viral moment.